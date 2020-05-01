World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House in Peruíbe / Vereda Arquitetos

House in Peruíbe / Vereda Arquitetos

Save this project
House in Peruíbe / Vereda Arquitetos

© André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Peruíbe, Brazil
  • Architects: Vereda Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  André Scarpa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Edno Alcântara, José Carlos Pereira de Moraes, Pial, reka iluminacao
  • Lead Architects: João Paulo Meirelles de Faria
  • Project Team: Bruno Manso
  • Contractor: Carlito Favil e Adriano Antunes da Silva
  • Structure: Maurício Oliva de Farias - STEC Engenharia
  • Instalations: JPD Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas
  • Lighting Consulting: Ricardo Heder - Lux Projetado
  • Waterproofing Consulting: Proassp Assessoria e Projetos
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the House in Peruíbe begins with an existing house, very precarious from the point of view of its conservation. Above all, this existing house lacked the enjoyment potentialities that the site and the condition of being very close to beach offered, even though being in an urban lot and the house not being just for vacation.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Thus, all the effort of the project is in the construction of this place of enjoyment  in the integration of the interior and exterior and, at the same time, the integration of daily activities with those typical of the summer seasons, the pool, the parties. All the activities happen overlapping each other, without repetitions; for example, the dining table is one for everyday use and for the barbecues as well.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The project's distribution sets up a block for the rooms, taking advantage of existing masonry,  and builds a new pavilion for social areas. The block of the rooms is more enclosed and has more intimacy while the living room and the kitchen are completely transparent and open to the outside. As a result, the ‘small’ 160m2 house appears much larger visually, with the gardens participating in the internal dynamic of the house. Between those two contrasting blocks it was built a work space that is also used as a guest room.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Four pivoting wooden panels divide the living room and the garage. They can be open to join these two spaces for gatherings or to improve ventilation; the garage is then transformed into a veranda. The way the house was built is quite simple in its final configuration, a single concrete slab with inverted beams and supported by pillars distant from the enclosures. This configuration frees up the entire facade of the house that is made with glass without frames. Similarly, in the rooms, the slab is not supported by the old masonry so as not to carry a fragile and unreliable structure.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The neighboring lot, a city's former access lot, has also been landscaped and contributes to the amplitude and configuration of the house in its place.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Vereda Arquitetos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House in Peruíbe / Vereda Arquitetos" [Casa em Peruíbe / Vereda Arquitetos] 01 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938477/house-in-peruibe-vereda-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream