World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Carmen House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Carmen House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura

Save this project
Carmen House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura

© Cabrera Photo © Cabrera Photo © Cabrera Photo © Cabrera Photo + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
Elche, Spain
Save this picture!
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Carmen is located in a widening square in the old Raval de Sant Joan de Elche, which has its first traces in 1265, of Muslim origin. It still has the taste of yesteryear, quiet alleys, with activity and life impregnated in history, with the special cadence of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo
Save this picture!
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan

The Carmen house faces south, towards the square, formerly called carrer Forn Fondo, because there was an oven and many streets were named after what was in them. People in the neighbourhood say that people used to live with the door open, in the street. Life is different now. Carmen lives on the upper floor looking for a controlled intimacy, a relationship with the square, but with natural light and sunlight entering from the east, through the dividing wall, and from the south, through the façade, through a latticework drilled with motifs that used to graffiti tiles and now it is a steel sheet cut by numerical control, but with the same ornaments that let air and light through, bringing the memory of the place. It also has a small garden, a sunny terrace, a living room and kitchen overlooking a small courtyard. 32 m2 optimized but sufficient for a friendly and comfortable relationship with the outside.

Save this picture!
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo
Save this picture!
Section BB'
Section BB'
Save this picture!
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

The intermediate floor of Carmen is the bedroom area, one on the inside and one on the façade. The façade is illuminated through the lattice, which filters the light and sifts it, controls intimacy through the same perforated plant plot, made with 1cm thick veneer, cut by numerical control. This mashrabiya draws the light inside, filters it and at the same time allows ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

Now the street and the house are related in a different way than in the past. On the ground floor Carmen makes small family gatherings or keeps the car, anteroom of the house, contact with the square, now more protected and impermeable, but that when those family gatherings are made the door opens wide and the street goes into the house, recovering the house and the public space its identity of yesteryear, with a close neighbourly relationship....

Save this picture!
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Carmen House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura" [Casa Carmen / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura] 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938263/carmen-house-estudio-rocamora-diseno-and-arquiectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream