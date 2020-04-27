World
White House / Modaam Architects

White House / Modaam Architects

© Deed Studio © Ali Daghigh

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Houses Interiors
Tehran, Iran
  • Lead Architects: Sanaz Ghaemmaghami, Mojtaba M.Zaheri
  • Design Team: Farzaneh Norouzi, Parto Hedayati, Narineh Davoodian, Niloofar Moradi, Araz Esmaeili,
  • Engineering: Roozbeh Eftetahi
© Deed Studio
“White House” seeks to change the essence of a home. It is a quest to benefit the upcoming generations who shall enjoy living their lives in it. The process of designing the White House is an effort to generate a dialogue with a generation who rejects anything that belongs to the past; such as functions, organizations, settings, accesses, and lighting sources.

© Ali Daghigh
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Deed Studio
Every necessary element was kept unchanged in the renovation process, and whatever could be changed was changed. The pre-renovation version of the house was born in the 80s for a family of four, and the post-renovation version was created for a “single person family” in late 2010s.

© Deed Studio
While the former was a complex of different functions and spatial qualities in a complicated plan, the latter is ultimately simple: a tolerant home for constant humane communications, an abstract and sufficient space, with its small colorful dots in a background of nothingness.

© Ali Daghigh
