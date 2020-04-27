White House / Modaam Architects

+ 25

Lead Architects: Sanaz Ghaemmaghami, Mojtaba M.Zaheri

Design Team: Farzaneh Norouzi, Parto Hedayati, Narineh Davoodian, Niloofar Moradi, Araz Esmaeili,

Engineering: Roozbeh Eftetahi

More Specs

Less Specs

“White House” seeks to change the essence of a home. It is a quest to benefit the upcoming generations who shall enjoy living their lives in it. The process of designing the White House is an effort to generate a dialogue with a generation who rejects anything that belongs to the past; such as functions, organizations, settings, accesses, and lighting sources.

Every necessary element was kept unchanged in the renovation process, and whatever could be changed was changed. The pre-renovation version of the house was born in the 80s for a family of four, and the post-renovation version was created for a “single person family” in late 2010s.

While the former was a complex of different functions and spatial qualities in a complicated plan, the latter is ultimately simple: a tolerant home for constant humane communications, an abstract and sufficient space, with its small colorful dots in a background of nothingness.