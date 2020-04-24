Water Works, the Exhibition by WORKac at Musea Brugge Goes Digital

WORKac in collaboration with Musea Brugge and Cultuurcentrum Brugge has created an exhibition entitled Water Works. Set to run initially from March 7th to June 7th, 2020 at the historic Poortersloge in Bruges, Belgium, the exhibition has been temporarily closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. However, the New York-based architectural practice has produced a brief video highlighting its six themed rooms and the eighteen projects on display.

WORKac, the internationally-renowned architectural firm, founded by Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, has generated its first retrospective exhibition, showcasing work from the past seventeen years. Focusing on the theme of water, the show underlines “new encounters between the aqueous, the architectural, and the urban”. Providing all the photographs and texts, WORKac has gathered for the exhibition projects ranging from the re-imagining of a sink to the design of a theoretical city.

“Water Works builds on the long and varied history of water infrastructure as it has defined the organization of society and the evolution of architecture. It reconsiders the capacity of water to recast how we understand what is architectural, what is urban, and what is natural”. -- WORKac

Founding the exhibition on water’s ability to reshape the built environment, especially during this epoch where climate change is crucial, WORKac aims to encourage everyone “to consider architecture as more than its technical performance, to re-read its relationship to the world across scale, culture, and context, and to imagine new possibilities for how the discipline can conceptualize and iterate alternate futures”.

