Mi Casita Preschool and Cultural Center / BAAO + 4Mativ Design Studio

Mi Casita Preschool and Cultural Center / BAAO + 4Mativ Design Studio

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Mixed Use Architecture, Kindergarten, Cultural Center
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: 4Mativ Design Studio, BAAO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lesley Unruh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cle Tile, Daltile, Generation Lighting, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architects: Alexandra Barker and Priya Patel
  • Design Team: Christina Ostermier, Esther Beke
  • Engineering: Avishay Mazor, PE
Text description provided by the architects. Mi Casita Preschool and Cultural Center, designed collaboratively by Barker Associates Architecture Office and 4|Mativ Design Studio is located in a new mixed-use development in Brooklyn.   The program called for three classrooms to occupy a large space with 15' ceilings on the ground floor of the building with a lower level for support programming. The space is organized around an L-shaped trough sink that becomes a social gathering spot and that also functions as a bathroom sink. Divisions between rooms are made with furniture to provide flexibility so that the space can be transformed for special events including performances organized by the school's artist-in-residence.

The school’s focus on being a “home away from home” and learning from the different cultures that coexist in Brooklyn led the designers to incorporate graphic elements relating to home and city in the design of the space. A large house-shaped vitrine on the mezzanine will showcase seasonal displays that relate to the curriculum. House-shaped cutouts in the walls provide child-sized reading nooks and passages through the space. A graphic in shades of pale blue in the tile mosaic around the bathroom and trough sink references the city skyline and is echoed as a linear element in the window treatment.

Color is used for dramatic effect throughout the space. Turquoise on the ceiling and light globes give the sense of being under a bright blue sky. Orange is used in cutouts in the walls and accent elements in the space. Orange-lined stairs lead down to the parent-co-working space.

Address: Brooklyn, New York, United States

4Mativ Design Studio
BAAO
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Cultural Architecture Educational Architecture Kindergarten Cultural Center United States
Cite: "Mi Casita Preschool and Cultural Center / BAAO + 4Mativ Design Studio" 25 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938172/mi-casita-preschool-and-cultural-center-baao-plus-4mativ-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

