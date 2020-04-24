World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Barn Rehabilitation in a House / G+F Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Barn Rehabilitation in a House / G+F Arquitectos

Save this project
Barn Rehabilitation in a House / G+F Arquitectos

© Joaquín Mosquera Casares © Joaquín Mosquera Casares © Joaquín Mosquera Casares © Joaquín Mosquera Casares + 36

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Adaptive Reuse, Houses Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Collaborators: Carla Domínguez
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares

Text description provided by the architects. An agricultural and livestock building of the early twentieth century located in a town on the Castilian Plateau of Spain has been deprecated. The intervention in the existing building is considered as recycling of it. It is intended to preserve the identity of the productive space and the vernacular character of its construction.

Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares

To re-inhabit the main building it is provided with light, water and heat. It is intended to live the different spaces according to the season of the year. The creaking of the barn seeks to preserve thermal energy through the inertia conferred by the adobe wall. The envelope is completed by protecting the cover with insulation and waterproofing by means of a sandwich panel that incorporates all the solutions. Placed between the old tile and the structure of logs and wooden shingle board this technical solution goes unnoticed.

Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section - cellar
Longitudinal section - cellar
Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares

A skylight on the staircase, changing the corrugated panel with a polycarbonate panel illuminates the upper and lower space due to the lightness of the steps of the wooden stairs.

A lightweight slab of exposed metal joists and sandwich panel is introduced to take advantage of the free height, without altering the original volumetry, but maintaining the total height at the two ends of the barn, with the staircase to one side and a children's room in the other.

Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares

This first crack is the coolest area during the day in summer and that is where the heat produced by a wood stove in the winter is best preserved.

Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares

The second bay, where the cellar was, had three wooden trusses. Due to the leaks, one of them was rotten. It is decided to remove it and open a central courtyard that generates an outdoor space close to the kitchen, which allows you to enjoy meals in summer. On both sides of the courtyard, bright spaces are achieved that contrast with the small hollows of the old barn and allow the creation of winter gardens and living areas in the colder months. This is possible because the old tile and part of the shingle boards are replaced by cellular polycarbonate panels. It seeks to lighten a structure with symptoms of exhaustion and generate a covered space in which to perceive the light variations of the outer space. A membrane space, between the exterior and the interior, a deprogrammed place to be used more freely than a dwelling.

Thus, an unused and deteriorating container is recycled to become an inhabited space again.

Save this picture!
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares
© Joaquín Mosquera Casares

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
G+F Arquitectos
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Barn Rehabilitation in a House / G+F Arquitectos" [Rehabilitación y cambio de uso de granero en vivienda / G+F Arquitectos] 24 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938164/barn-rehabilitation-in-a-house-g-plus-f-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream