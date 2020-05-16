World
Portage Bay House / Heliotrope Architects

Portage Bay House / Heliotrope Architects

© Aaron Leitz

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Seattle, United States
  • Contractor: ESMB, Inc.
  • Landscape: Jonathan Morley of the Berger Partnership
  • Architectural Metals: Company K + Decorative Metal Arts
  • Furnishings: Inform Interiors
  • Photographer: Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into a small city lot along the water’s edge, the house was designed to live like a studio loft for a bachelor who values privacy, a central location to reside in the city, and a convenient spot to park the floatplane. Hidden from the street, the building is a protective shell of zinc and aluminum – a refined version of the maritime industrial sheds found throughout the waterfronts of Seattle.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Water-side, the house becomes more transparent, with prospect-views over the houseboats of Portage Bay, the University of Washington, and the Cascade Mountains. Living, cooking, and sleeping all occur in one volume distributed over two-floor levels, sized and shaped to envelop the occupant in a protective refuge.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

The kitchen is small and streamlined with equipment paired down to the essentials. Bathing happens in a below-grade spa or a master bath with a Japanese style hinoki tub overlooking the lake.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

An interior palette of cedar, walnut, flagstone, blackened steel, and marble stands in contrast to the machine-like character of the exterior. Site constraints, and the modest needs of a bachelor, generated a one-bedroom residence smaller in size and lower in height than the house it replaced.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

