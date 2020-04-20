World
Ruhehe Primary School / MASS Design Group

Ruhehe Primary School / MASS Design Group

© Iwan Baan

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Ruhengeri, Rwanda
  • Architects: MASS Design Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  560.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iwan Baan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atelier Economa General, Atelier Economa General Musanze, Crown Paints Rwanda, Nyirangarama, Quincaillerie Mateco, Roofings Manufacturing Limited
  • Architect In Charge: MASS Design Group
  • Electrical Engineer: GM Electrics
  • Structural Peer Reviewer: Nous Engineering
  • Civil Peer Reviewer: Oak Consulting Group
  • Structural Review Of Existing Buildings: Ubatsi
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Ruhehe Primary School is a public school that serves 1,120 students from pre-primary to grade six, with the help of 20 teachers and maintenance staff. Through partnership with M2Foundation and the District of Musanze, the inaugural cohort of African Design Centre (ADC) fellows led the reconstruction of Ruhehe as the cornerstone of their design-build curriculum. The redesign of Ruhehe offers the first proof of concept for design interventions piloted by MASS Design Group at Mubuga Primary School in 2015. Together, Mubuga and Ruhehe present new standards in school design throughout Rwanda’s Musanze District.

Courtesy of MASS Design Group
Courtesy of MASS Design Group
Site plan. Image Courtesy of MASS Design Group
Site plan. Image Courtesy of MASS Design Group
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

To MASS and the ADC fellows, Ruhehe offers opportunities far beyond the construction of a building. This project aims to prove that design interventions across a school campus can improve learner outcomes, increase satisfaction among students and teachers, and increase student retention rates. Through an extensive Immersion process, ADC fellows were able to produce a community-centered design concept that emphasizes capacity building at all project stages.By partnering with the local community and designing contextually, these factors not only enhance learning and development of the whole child, but also continue to support the scalability and replicability of the Mubuga model as a standard of school design across the country. 

Courtesy of MASS Design Group
Courtesy of MASS Design Group

The new Ruhehe campus is laid out as a necklace, with the classrooms as pendants along the chain. These pendants are surrounded by a perimeter wall that protects students and reduces distraction from their studies. The school campus is adjacent to a heavily visited sector office, a position that presents both opportunities and challenges to integrating school activity with community happenings. The fellows decided to demolish two out of the four existing classrooms and build an additional five classrooms, library, and headmaster’s office.

Courtesy of MASS Design Group
Courtesy of MASS Design Group
Block 03 elevations. Image Courtesy of MASS Design Group
Block 03 elevations. Image Courtesy of MASS Design Group
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The two remaining classrooms have been renovated for optimal use. Each design element of Ruhehe was a product of the 10 fellows’ collective decision-making and aligns with the project mission. The redesign of Ruhehe strategically fits within a budget relative to that of school reconstruction in the area, so the process, materials, and staffing can be scaled across the country. Ruhehe’s completion marks the culmination of the ADC fellowship, and sets a precedent for educational infrastructure in Rwanda.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

[ Photographer website - https://iwan.com/ ]

Project location

Address: Ruhengeri, Rwanda

