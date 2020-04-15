Box by Posti Self Service Store / Fyra

+ 11

Store • Helsinki, Finland Architects: Fyra

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Riikka Kantinkoski

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Bolon Planlicht Adobe , Durat , Microsoft , Rako Object , Svensson , Textum , Trimble Manufacturers:

Design Team: Emma Keränen, Anu Latvala, Sara Koivisto, Niina Sihto

Clients: Posti

Engineering: Ramboll Oy

Consultants: Motley

Collaborators: Kalustekolmio Oy, Rakennusliike Timo Rättö Oy

Text description provided by the architects. Box by Posti – a new concept in the world of self-service stores In May of 2019, Fyra began to search for an answer to the question of what would the perfect self-service store be like. Posti, Finland’s leading postal and logistics company, was behind the commis-sion. In the spring of 2019, consulting company Motley had been given an assignment. Posti wanted the company to design the service concept for a new self-service store. Motley asked Fyra to become a partner in the project. The aim was to create a new self-service store for online shopping cus-tomers. It needed to be something more than just a row of parcel lockers. It was clear from the start that the space in central Helsinki needed to accommodate over 600 par-cel lockers. In addition, there needed to be fitting rooms for the customers to try their purchases on immediately.

The space also needed to look interesting to draw attention when looking in from the street. Motley approached the project from the point of view of creating a service concept. Fyra concen-trated on interior architecture and functionality. The overall concept of Box by Posti was developed in close cooperation with Motley. The outcome is a harmonious space where the parcel lockers act as a backdrop giving room for the customers to try on their purchases, perhaps make returns and send packages. Special attention has been paid to the recycling of packaging materials. The space was to be functional as well as intuitive for the user. With different colours assigned to different areas of activity, the customer instinctively follows a path finding their way around the facility.

The collaborating companies also set out to create a visually compelling interior for it to stand on its own, separate from the existing brand imagery, and to represent Posti’s renewed identity. The concept of Box by Posti as well as the interior design was executed swiftly: Finland’s first Box by Posti was opened in the centre of Helsinki in the beginning of November. There is an area called Spotlight in the front section. It can be used by online companies do present their products to the consumers. Near the entrance is also an area with staff always ready to help. There are couches so the customer can take a seat and enjoy a cup of coffee. The parcel lockers are in the background.