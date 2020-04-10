GIR Store / Studio AUTORI

+ 22

Lead Architects: Studio AUTORI

Text description provided by the architects. GIR Store is a furniture showroom located in New Belgrade and opened by one of the largest exporters of solid wood furniture in the region of former Yugoslavia, GIR factory from Kraljevo.

The factory’s brief was to create a space in which you can experience and buy furniture made by GIR and learn more about the process of creating solid wood furniture, learning to aprechiate its nature and quality, while pairing it with other manufacturer’s complementary designs, which were selected by studio AUTORI.

The biggest source of inspiration at first was the impact solid wood makes on the user, its nature, its touch and feel, qualities, flaws, different textures and colours...its smell, and the Majestic GIR factory and its mobile elements and tools which workers use in their work process daily.

Studio AUTORI transposed these elements into the interior through objects made of solid oak and steel, specially designed for the needs of the showroom. Simplified spatial planning with a neutral color palette puts focus on wood furniture. The entrance area with double storey height of six meters is the Experience point zone where you learn about the entire cycle, from forestation to the last wood derivative, by getting in first hand contact with a large variety of wood types in different finish, via a specially designed wood palette stand offering the users an easy way to experience large samples of wood.

Curtains provide an easy change of the atmosphere, from closed and focused on specific elements to viable and open atmosphere that connects all other elements of the store. Visitors in this part of the showroom acquire a unique touch and feel experience which helps them in better understanding designs that await them in other areas of the salon.

GIR store is where you encounter natural wood in various forms in all its Glory.

The presence of plants in all zones is another connection with nature. Shadows of trees and indoor plants carry a familiar atmosphere you can easily relate to. Floor covering throughout the salon is bright terrazzo with a discreet stone granulation which again puts the colours of solid wood furniture in focus.

The ground floor and the gallery of this 350m2 space are connected with the main sculptural element of the space, the white steel spiral staircase. GIR furniture is displayed alongside Ethnicraft and Universo Positivo, two Belgian brands which are also produced in the factory in Kraljevo by GIR. Studio AUTORI chose all pieces of the so-called,’’satellite“ brands as a supplement to the ambiences.

Art and design of various form, by local authors occupy a special place in the showroom which are displayed at GIR’s art corner. For the purpose of displaying art prints, studio AUTORI specially designed and developed together with GIR, minimalistic looking art frames, stripped down to the bare essence of elements in an astonishing combination wood and glass. The frames are now a part of the GIR production line.

Other items studio AUTORI designed and developed together with the GIR factory’s team specially for the GIR store are:

-Freestanding solid oak wood kitchen,

-MTO (Made To Order) wooden sofa,

-Wooden planters

-Wood sample palette,

-Sales station,

-Product packaging station,

-Product display cart

GIR Store became a meeting place for creative forces of Serbia and the region, promoting networking, with a high frequency of good quality designs and a rich programme.