Lake Elmo weeHouse / Alchemy Architects

Lake Elmo weeHouse / Alchemy Architects

© Brooks Geenen

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lake Elmo, United States
  • Lead Architect: Geoffrey Warner, AIA
  • Design Team: Austin Watanabe, Assoc AIA; Geoffrey Warner, AIA
  • Engineering: Stroh Engineers
  • Consultants: Applied Energy Innovations
  • Collaborators: Prestige Contractors + Beebe Construction
© Brooks Geenen
© Brooks Geenen

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Lake Elmo weeHouse is a hyper-efficient home for clients who live in both Australia and Minnesota. The home was bound between several constraints: a modest budget, the flood plain below, and a 16’ maximum zoning height above. Nonetheless, the 990 sf box contains 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and ample open space.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
It hovers lightly above the surrounding wetland on helical piers embedded 22 feet underground. A custom weathering steel and black cedar skin blends the house into the trees. Its wide enclosed deck and entry porch extend the living quarters out over the yard, bridging the transition from inside to out.

© Brooks Geenen
© Brooks Geenen

Inside, a white-on white palette is punctuated by a kitchen carved out of the core and highlighted in silver, a built-in bench to inhabit the wetland view at the hallway’s end, and two small but luxe baths. Mechanicals are tucked out of the way and accessed by a trap door in the kitchen. The house stays cozy with in-floor hydronic heat throughout.

© Brooks Geenen
© Brooks Geenen

