Free Webinars to Dive into Software, Materials & Architecture

If quarantine has brought something positive into the lives of many people around the world, it is the opportunity to change up our daily routines and dive into new activities that we did not have time or energy for beforehand. Learning and delving into topics that interest us or that are related to our work is one of them.

Many organizations and companies linked to the world of architecture and construction are enhancing their digital presence through webinars (or 'online seminars') that provide an in-depth look into their tools and products, allowing them to maintain their connection with the people who want and need them. We invite you to review a list of free seminars in which you could participate in the coming weeks. Hopefully, you will find one that suits your latest project!

Software

Balancing sustainability and cost with automated energy, daylight, and glare studies. Presented by cove.tool.

Category: Software

Language: English

Date: Every Wednesday – 12 PM (EST)

Learn how to generate renderings and edit materials, use a variety of export options and adjust settings to suit your needs, followed by a short Q&A. Presented by Enscape.

Category: Software

Language: English

Date: April 15, 2020 – 12 PM (EST)

How rendering tools and feature sets can be used to enhance the graphic quality of your designs, letting you not only impress your client but also more accurately communicate your design intent with contractors and project stakeholders. Presented by Vectorworks.

Category: Software

Language: English

Date: April 21, 2020 – 2 PM (EST)

Strategies for your organization to consider when developing a transition plan for BIM implementation. Presented by Vectorworks.

Category: Software

Language: English

Date: April 23, 2020 – 2 PM (EST)

Materials, Products & Architecture

Monique Faber, Director, Product & Design - Decorative, will talk about Arne Jacobsen and the story behind the AJ lamp. Presented by Louis Poulsen.

Category: Lighting

Language: English

Date: April 3, 2020 – 10.30 AM (EST)

In this session, we will speak about metal roofs and one of the most common challenges architects face when installing or maintaining metal roofs: joint sealing. We will discuss traditional solutions and present the Effisus Easyreapir solution – analyzing how this compares to traditional solutions and sharing some installation tips. Presented by Effisus.

Category: Sealants

Language: English

Date: April 6, 2020 – 11 AM (EST)

Topics covered include an overview of what thermal bridging is, where it occurs and its consequences. The webinar will also cover how it contributes to total heat loss as well as provide an introduction to the solutions available in the market, among others. Presented by Schöck.

Category: Thermal Insulation

Language: English

Date: April 7, 2020 – 6 AM (EST)

In this session, we will speak about gutters, their importance for building durability and most common problems. We will discuss the importance of maintenance and present some Effisus solutions for gutter repairs. Presented by Effisus.

Category: Sealants

Language: English

Date: April 7, 2020 – 11 AM (EST)

Rivestimenti e Facciate Ventilate con Lastre di Grande Formato in Pietra Sinterizzata

Analysis of facade systems in sintered stone slabs. Compositional possibilities, fixing systems and wind performance. Presented by Lapitec®.

Category: Ceramics

Language: Italian

Date: April 7, 2020 – 10 PM (EST)

Projektbericht über den Bau einer 40 m hohen barrierefreien Erlebnisholzkugel

Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Kai Vahle talks about the construction of the world's largest walkable wooden sphere (capacity for 950 visitors at a time) by inMotion Park Seenland GmbH, which had its opening in 2019. Presented by HESS TIMBER.

Category: Timber Construction

Language: German

Date: April 8, 2020 – 9 AM (EST)

In this session we will focus on the growing importance of fire-rated solutions for building envelopes and present the Effisus Fire Rated Façade Waterproofing System. Presented by Effisus.

Category: Sealants

Language: English

Date: April 9, 2020 – 9:30 AM (EST)

What types of old plasters are affected? What are the pathological and aesthetic disorders encountered? What treatments and what aesthetic solutions can KEIM provide? For 45 minutes, two speakers will host a webinar entirely devoted to this subject and will answer all of your questions. Presented by KEIM France.

Category: Paint

Language: French

Date: April 15, 2020 – 11 AM (CEST)

The semi-interactive program discusses hand-crafted mineral silicate paint finishes that chemically bond to concrete, brick and stone masonry, precast units and CMU block, and mechanically bond to previously-painted mineral-based substrates. Presented by KEIM USA.

Category: Paint

Language: French

Date: April 15, 2020 – 2 PM (EST)

Nachweisführung von Massiven Treppen nach DIN 4109-2

Overview of the new method of verification for stairs in around 45 minutes, covering the following key questions; how do you provide proof of solid stairs according to DIN 4109-2? Which characteristic values are used for the verification? How are the characteristic values checked (standard test procedure)? Can the evidence be transferred to the construction site? Presented by Schöck.

Category: Thermal Insulation

Language: German

Date: April 24, 2020 – 4.30 AM (EST)

This series of webinars address different topics: interior architectural glass / ventilated glass facades & rainscreens / channel glass facades / interior products presentation / dxterior products presentation / project meetings & consultations. Presented by Bendheim.

Category: Glass

Language: English

Date: Mondays and Fridays until May 2020 – 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM (EST)

Attendees will learn how stretch fabric systems enhance acoustics while adding to the aesthetics and beauty of interior space. Additionally, the health, safety, and welfare of the users of the space will be discussed. Presented by FabriTRAK.