  Indonesian Architect Ahmad Djuhara Dies at 54

Chairman of the Indonesian Architects Association (IAI) Ahmad Djuhara died at the Infection Disease Hospital (RSPI) Sulianti Saroso last Friday afternoon. The news was posted by the IAI, though no cause of death has been confirmed. Djuhara founded the architectural firm Djuhara + Djuhara together with his wife, architect Wendy Djuhara, and was a major voice for architecture and design throughout Indonesia.

Courtesy of Djuhara + Djuhara
Born in Jakarta in 1966, Djuhara studied architecture in Parahyangan Catholic University in Bandung, Indonesia, graduating in 1991. He was active in the Young Indonesian Architects Forum (AMI) since 1992, coordinating discussions, exhibitions and book publications. He was involved in the modern Asian Architecture Network (mAAN) and was appointed mAAN’s Indonesia Vice-Coordinator in 2005. Djuhara also served the Indonesian Institute of Architects (IAI) as Chairman of its Jakarta chapter from 2006 to 2009. As an architect, he worked at Pacific Adhika Internusa (PAI) from 1992 to 1998.

Courtesy of Djuhara + Djuhara
Djuhara won several awards, among them the IAI Award for Sugiharto Steel House in 2002 and for Wisnu House in 2008, both of which are in Jakarta. He and his wife also received several IAI Awards for Shining Stars Kindergarten and Tanah Teduh House, both located in Jakarta. It has not yet been confirmed from RSPI Sulianti Saroso the cause of Djuhara's death; ArchDaily will update this story once more is known.

News via Indonesian Architects Association and Archnet

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Indonesian Architect Ahmad Djuhara Dies at 54" 31 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936615/indonesian-architect-ahmad-djuhara-dies-at-54/> ISSN 0719-8884

