World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Ukraine
  5. Hello BABY Children's Center / SVOYA Studio

Hello BABY Children's Center / SVOYA Studio

Save this project
Hello BABY Children's Center / SVOYA Studio

© Alexander Angelovskiy © Alexander Angelovskiy © Alexander Angelovskiy © Alexander Angelovskiy + 65

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Dnipro, Ukraine
  • Lead Architects: Denis Sokolov, Juliya Martynenko, Artem Martynenko, Lera Sokolova, Anton Sokolov, Tanya Lazovaya
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alexander Angelovskiy
© Alexander Angelovskiy

Text description provided by the architects. The "Hello BABY" children's center is located on the first floor of a residential complex in the central part of the city of Dnipro. Initially, the architects of SVOYA STUDIO had the task to design a new additional space for the existing center with their own identity. In the process, the name and branding were developed anew by Alexander Sidorenko, according to a new design concept.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Angelovskiy
© Alexander Angelovskiy

The children's center, with an area of 517 m2, includes the following groups of rooms: the entrance group combines a reception, a mini-coffee house and a store of themed products. From this space, there is an exit to a corridor that runs through the entire center. This disposition provides for the prospect of expanding the space. The corridor has a game function and is equipped with stylized seating.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

From the reception, you can immediately get to the gym (as well as the entrance to it is provided from the changing rooms). The gym works for both children's audience and for parents' classes, having a separate adult locker room with showers.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Angelovskiy
© Alexander Angelovskiy
Save this picture!
© Alexander Angelovskiy
© Alexander Angelovskiy

The office for administration and teachers is also located as close as possible to the entrance area; the club has several bathrooms - for children (male and female), for adults and for staff (with a shower area); 3 large classrooms. Two of which can be combined and one adapted for the «quiet hour»; 3 rooms for individual lessons; an administrative and economic block of premises; the music room; the room for creativity.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Angelovskiy
© Alexander Angelovskiy

A certain difficulty was represented by sewer risers, or rather their "deficit", but this issue was successfully resolved. When designing, attention was paid to a convenient scheme of the interconnection of premises and transits to them, as well as the possibility of increasing the area of "Hello BABY»

Save this picture!
© Alexander Angelovskiy
© Alexander Angelovskiy

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SVOYA Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Ukraine
Cite: "Hello BABY Children's Center / SVOYA Studio" 27 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936387/hello-baby-childrens-center-svoya-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream