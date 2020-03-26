Itapecerica House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

-
Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
- Area: 350.0 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Carolina Lacaz
Lead Architects: Chantal, Tito Ficarelli
Project Team: Mariana Olha, Fernanda Domingues, Carolina Ubach, Marta Monteiro, Dayane Santos, Larissa Ragaini, Caroline Cursino
Structural Project: Marcelo Mello
Construction Management: Osvaldo Santos Amaral
Text description provided by the architects. The land with great slope was the choice of this family to make their residence, taking advantage of the beauty of the climate and native forest near Sao Paulo.
10,000 stacked concrete blocks make up the structure, creating rhythm and unity.
The contrast between white and black define interior and exterior, A minimalist volume that the authors define as post-brutalism.