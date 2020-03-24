Ningbo Hangzhou Bay Binhai Primary School / UAD

+ 22

Lead Architects: Zhenling Wu, Rui Zhu

Design Team: Zhenling Wu, Rui Zhu, Yingni Wang, Sun Xu, Jiachen Zhang, Zhenyue Fan , Su Wang

Engineering: Zhenfen Jin, Jun Wang,Li Li, Shaohua Li, Lei Ding, Wenhao Ni, Dan Hua

Landscape: Zerong Tang, Conghua Xu, Liang Zhu, Chi Zhang, Haiyan Yao

Equipment Design Team: Ji Chen, Zhoujie Chen, Huoming Fang, Lujia Lin, Jieqin Zhao, Xiaodong Ren, Yinan Guo , Chunting Shao, Guoxing Zheng, Li Ding, Dengfeng Sun

Curtain Wall Design Team: Jiongjiong Shi, Chao Hong

Client: Ningbo Hangzhou Bay New District Education Development Center

Project Overview

"Shake, shake, to Grandma's Bridge ...". The nursery rhymes of the dream sounded in my ears, and then it returned to the small village with crisscrossed rivers. The green trees on the shore were full filled with sweet fruits, and the children on the awning boat could pick them up. Now, in this jungle of steel and cement, we are more concerned about whether the next generation will get excellent education resources, and if they can stand out in the fierce competition with their peers. Nevertheless, we completely ignore their contact with nature, which leads to this generation Children have "natural deficiencies."

A chance of a coincidence make us associate with Binhai Primary School. We have the opportunity to start from the natural environment of the campus and the space of the children's activities, to think about the entry point of educational architecture.

Taking Advantage of the Situation, Water Retention, and Framing Bay

The Hangzhou Bay New District is near water and born from water. The red line of the project land is divided into two parts by the planned river channel. The question of ‘avoid it or use it?’ becomes a significant decision at the beginning of the design.

After many required selections, we decided to take advantage of the situation and incorporate the planned river channels into the natural core of the entire campus to maximize the campus's natural landscape and activity space. Also, we adjusted the original straight river channel to make it meander. While balancing the land on both sides of the river bank, a harbor has been set aside for teachers and students to stop by, and the entire river channel and the green belt on both sides have become the campus's central garden.

Boundary threshold space, up-down linkage

To make the sunlight shine on every child's books, in the situation of high building density, we set professional classrooms on the first floor, together with the courtyard of the virtual body and the enlarged public area to create a sense of fun in the space. Ordinary classrooms are divided into grades and sit on them to create a sense of spatial belonging. The entire campus is connected by a two-story platform. Below the platform, the winding path is quiet. On the platform, children can run wildly.

Wetland building, growth park

It is usually said that children are pure white paper, vacant and blank and are the foundation of education and it is the foundation of architectural space as well. We transformed the entire base into a virtual body space centered on water, scattered wetlands, greenery and courtyards. The ground floor platform and the upper teaching subject of the building are located on the virtual body structure, which combines with the wall that reflects the personality of Jiangnan to distinguish the space. The whole campus is presented as a deep courtyard with a small winding river.

Age group, scale experience

Primary school is the stage where children's cognitive changes fastest. The design focuses on students' mobility and growth mentality, and it is divided into three age groups, which customize for the teaching buildings of three groups including low, middle and senior age. In the meanwhile, we organize the space and control the spatial size from the perspective of primary school students, and also we pay attention to the children's experience. The courtyards of the younger age group are more fragmented and small, with larger centralized guidance space, and their locations are more closely related to each function, which help us to utilize them more conveniently. The courtyard layout of middle-aged and senior-aged groups is set logically, and the connection path is clear. The two groups are arranged next to each other to facilitate children's interaction and communication.

Conclusion

Playing green plum around the riverside and riding bamboo horses in the yard as well, childhood memories are always warm. The designers hope that in the children's future memories, the impression of his alma mater is still a deep courtyard that bears endless happy hours, and the winding river that once took away countless small orange lights.