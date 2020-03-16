Minimal Solutions: 10 Residential Projects up to 60 m² in Portugal

World
Designing small spaces is a challenge that is common for architects because of the increase in urban densities and smaller spaces dedicated to homes and apartments. For Portuguese architects, dealing with the small scale and its details is something already established in their project thinking, given the way they transform the compartmentalized plans of secular buildings through rehabilitation and refurbishment that provide a contemporary and functional atmosphere to their inhabitants. We gathered ten projects, using photographs and plans, as a few examples of this Portuguese talent.

© DC.AD © emontenegro / architectural photography © Hugo Santos Silva © João Morgado + 21

Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Plan - Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura
Plan - Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura

Apartamento Graça / ARRIBA

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Plan - Apartamento Graça / ARRIBA
Plan - Apartamento Graça / ARRIBA

Tuzzare Apartment / Machado Igreja Arquitectos

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Plan - Apartamento Tuzzare / Machado Igreja / Arquitectos
Plan - Apartamento Tuzzare / Machado Igreja / Arquitectos

RGM 46 / DC.AD

© DC.AD
© DC.AD
Plan - RGM 46 / DC.AD
Plan - RGM 46 / DC.AD

Architectural (Dis)Order / Corpo Atelier

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Plan - (des)Ordem Arquitetônica / Corpo Atelier
Plan - (des)Ordem Arquitetônica / Corpo Atelier

Apartamento Mouraria / ARRIBA

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Plan - Apartamento Mouraria / ARRIBA
Plan - Apartamento Mouraria / ARRIBA

Casas do Rou / EZZO

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Plan - Casas do Rou / EZZO
Plan - Casas do Rou / EZZO

The Green House / URBAstudios

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Plan - The Green House / URBAstudios
Plan - The Green House / URBAstudios

Apartment in Santa Apolonia / SER-ra

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Plan - Apartamento em Santa Apolónia / SER-ra
Plan - Apartamento em Santa Apolónia / SER-ra

Príncipe Real Apartment / fala

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Plan - Apartamento em Príncipe Real / fala
Plan - Apartamento em Príncipe Real / fala

