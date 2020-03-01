World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. RGM 46 / DC.AD

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

RGM 46 / DC.AD

Save this project
RGM 46 / DC.AD

© DC.AD © DC.AD © DC.AD © DC.AD + 31

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: DC.AD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: DC.AD
  • Architecture: DC.AD, Duarte Caldas
  • Project Team: Catarina Mascarenhas
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

Text description provided by the architects. RGM 46 duplex apartment is a refurbishment project located in Lisbon, with an area of approximately 60m², with a small terrace on the roof.

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

On the proposed functional program there were included a living room, kitchen, bedroom and sanitary facility. The intervention starting point consisted in the spatial division between the social area and the private space of the apartment through the two existent floors. 

The lower floor was released by the withdrawal of all the walls and existent obstacles, in order to give way to a single and wide space destined to the living room. For that, it was necessary to reinforce the apartment structure with a new structural system composed by beams and steel columns, which were left in plain sight and asserted themselves as the project theme.

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

The reinforcement structure, longitudinally, delimits two distinct spaces of the living room: one facing south, that benefits itself from the exterior terrace and the natural light provided from the main façade spans, and the other facing north, that communicates with the rear blind façade. Four different quadrants are delimited by the strategic placement of the column: the south room, divided in the sunset living area and the sunrise meal space; and a north functional space.

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

A new structure was introduced and attached to the north wall, which is constituted by an abstract panels line that integrates the new kitchen cabinets, storage area and the access to the staircase that allows access to the upper floor. The introduction of this new bulk seeks, on the one hand, solve with a single gesture the incorporation of all the kitchen functions, and, on the other hand, aims to provide to the space a single and continuous background. The gray panels along with the same color ceiling, defines, by the use of the color, a spatial distinction with the bright living area, emphasized by the several white tones of the surfaces and by the rhythm of the wood structure that marks the ceiling of the space. In order to control the relation between these two spaces it was created a semi-open metallic shelf that provides support to the kitchen and to the living room. 

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

On the upper floor there is a suite designed in an open-space form. The space has a continuous floor and ceiling, although it is separated through the strategic position of furniture pieces that create different hierarchies of the space use. Two loose volumes were created and, through them, it is possible to move around. They also separate the bedroom space from the bath space. 

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

The sanitary facility is on the sunrise side, with natural light and ventilation through the new span on the roof. This space can be closed by two pink acrylic panels, that create a semi-transparency and filter the colored light into the inside. The volume that separates this bedroom space includes a niche with a metallic sink and the inside faces coated with mirrors. 

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

The main space of the room is characterized by the white and gray scale in different tones and textures. The bed is inserted in a niche with different heights headboards. From this space, it is possible to see the external terrace and the landscape reflected on the mirror of the wardrobe. 

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

The electrical equipment and the decorative lamps are purposely highlighted in the black color, while the general lighting of the wall is invisible, white and harmless.

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

In general, the intervention intends to clarify the space, creating wide and communicative divisions among them through a flow and obstacle-free circulation. The subtle variations among the spaces are meticulously made through the design, furniture position and the careful utilization of colors.

Save this picture!
© DC.AD
© DC.AD

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Lisboa, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DC.AD
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "RGM 46 / DC.AD" [RGM 46 / DC.AD] 01 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933123/rgm-46-dd/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream