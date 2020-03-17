World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi

Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi

Save this project
Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi

© Javier Agustin Rojas © Javier Agustin Rojas © Javier Agustin Rojas © Javier Agustin Rojas + 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Belgrano, Argentina
  • Architects: Calfat-Mazzocchi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluar, Autodesk, Cosentino, Hunter Douglas Perú, Johnson amoblamientos, Silverstone, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Veronica Calfat, Marina Mazzocchi
  • Clients: Graciela Fabra
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. A square-shaped house that is configured around a square-shaped courtyard, in this way the built embraces the void, organizing the environments around it. It is a refurbishing of a house with a box-like typology in the neighbourhood of Belgrano R.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Of the existing house, only the original iron frame and the brick-vaulted roof were reused. A sector of the house was demolished in order to duplicate the surface of the courtyard and the upper floor was organized in a manner that respects the different existing heights. For the bedroom, we sought to protect privacy with a sliding window and a cement bench that creates a reading space.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Ground Floor and Top Floor
Ground Floor and Top Floor
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Blurring the boundary between the interior and exterior helped us understand the dynamics that the house needed, communicating the public spaces towards the courtyard, integrating them through the choice of the same flooring used both for the interior and the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Calfat-Mazzocchi
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi" [Casa Estomba / Calfat-Mazzocchi] 17 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935534/estomba-house-calfat-mazzocchi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream