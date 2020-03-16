Gloma House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

+ 33

Design Team: Bruno Lucas Dias Kevin Lopes Catarina Serra

Building Company: Construções Nascente do Nabão / Pregozêzere

Plumbing / Eletricity: Plumbing “Alvorgense”

Text description provided by the architects. The Project arises in a small land with a slightly slope, in the vicinity of Ansião Village.

The departure point of the building is the permanent contact with nature. The construction is organized through a main axle which not only intend to solve all the workable programme, but also operate as a border element of the social and the private areas. This one- story house is elevated from the floor maintaining some connection points which intend to achieve a symbiotic relationship.

The applied solution creates small patios through her shape, providing the simplicity of materials and shapes encountered on the nature that surrounds it.

Two concrete slabs with organic shapes, define the exterior outline, creating a piece with a sense of freedom and consequently, diversity in the creation of the interior areas, as well as permeability with the exterior. The areas are thus not limited by walls, but span out, with Nature serving as the only boundary.