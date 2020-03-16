World
Gloma House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Gloma House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

© Hugo Santos Silva

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Leiria, Portugal
  Area: 4521.0 ft²
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Hugo Santos Silva
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Coating Materials, metalworking
  • Design Team: Bruno Lucas Dias Kevin Lopes Catarina Serra
  • Building Company: Construções Nascente do Nabão / Pregozêzere
  • Plumbing / Eletricity: Plumbing “Alvorgense”
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. The Project arises in a small land with a slightly slope, in the vicinity of Ansião Village.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The departure point of the building is the permanent contact with nature. The construction is organized through a main axle which not only intend to solve all the workable programme, but also operate as a border element of the social and the private areas. This one- story house is elevated from the floor maintaining some connection points which intend to achieve a symbiotic relationship.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The applied solution creates small patios through her shape, providing the simplicity of materials and shapes encountered on the nature that surrounds it.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Two concrete slabs with organic shapes, define the exterior outline, creating a piece with a sense of freedom and consequently, diversity in the creation of the interior areas, as well as permeability with the exterior. The areas are thus not limited by walls, but span out, with Nature serving as the only boundary.

Project gallery

Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Gloma House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura" [Casa Gloma / Bruno Dias Arquitectura] 16 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

