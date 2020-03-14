Meditation Space for Creation / JAM

+ 32

Pavilion • Fengtai District, China Architects: JAM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 78.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Architect In Charge: Jun Murata

Clients: Huaigulin Art Garden Center

Artist: Sun Chu

Construction: Lin Qihong

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Beijing Xinzhuang Arts Village. This place where Chinese artists gather is also called an art factory. There are many museums and galleries that display avant-garde paintings and contemporary art. One of them is the Center for Contemporary Arts. The design center will exhibit and organize art works from around the world, while also serving as an accommodation for artists and tourists.

The program is designed by architects and designers invited from various countries as participating designers to design guest rooms. I collaborated with my longtime friend, calligrapher and artist Mr. Sun Chu. This is an installation directed to Beijing Design Week. After the exhibition, this space will be used as an accommodation facility.

The Arts Center is an architecture where colorful containers are layered like building blocks. I inserted a white container on it. A short container, referred to as “closed space”, is connected to the outside of the container used as a guest room. Here, the field of view is narrow closed, and it connects to the outside world through only the openings facing the sky. From these two rectangular openings, the light is sometimes strong and sometimes softly poured into the interior.

In addition, a 12 m long container named "Tunnel" was connected to the outside. This space has no east-west wall and leads to the rich greenery and scenery beyond that. There is a slit on the south side, and a vertical light beam cuts the inside. The top of the small stairs on the east side has water. The trees in the garden are reflected on the surface of the water with the light coming from the east. The wind passes directly, and the reflected light glitters inside while shaking the water surface.

Seasonal scenery ends from the rectangular opening in the east and west. Additionally, natural phenomena that change every moment bring changes inside. The guests are freed from daily sensations and are prompted with various light experiences. Here, the human mind approaches the inner world of nothing. And it spreads to the great horizon outside and connects with the world.