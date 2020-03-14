World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. Meditation Space for Creation / JAM

Meditation Space for Creation / JAM

Save this project
Meditation Space for Creation / JAM

Courtesy of JAM Courtesy of JAM Courtesy of JAM Courtesy of JAM + 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion
Fengtai District, China
  • Architects: JAM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 78.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Architect In Charge: Jun Murata
  • Clients: Huaigulin Art Garden Center
  • Artist: Sun Chu
  • Construction: Lin Qihong
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

Text description provided by the architects. Beijing Xinzhuang Arts Village. This place where Chinese artists gather is also called an art factory. There are many museums and galleries that display avant-garde paintings and contemporary art. One of them is the Center for Contemporary Arts. The design center will exhibit and organize art works from around the world, while also serving as an accommodation for artists and tourists.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM
Save this picture!
Roof plan
Roof plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

The program is designed by architects and designers invited from various countries as participating designers to design guest rooms. I collaborated with my longtime friend, calligrapher and artist Mr. Sun Chu. This is an installation directed to Beijing Design Week. After the exhibition, this space will be used as an accommodation facility. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

The Arts Center is an architecture where colorful containers are layered like building blocks. I inserted a white container on it. A short container, referred to as “closed space”, is connected to the outside of the container used as a guest room. Here, the field of view is narrow closed, and it connects to the outside world through only the openings facing the sky. From these two rectangular openings, the light is sometimes strong and sometimes softly poured into the interior.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

In addition, a 12 m long container named "Tunnel" was connected to the outside. This space has no east-west wall and leads to the rich greenery and scenery beyond that. There is a slit on the south side, and a vertical light beam cuts the inside. The top of the small stairs on the east side has water. The trees in the garden are reflected on the surface of the water with the light coming from the east. The wind passes directly, and the reflected light glitters inside while shaking the water surface.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

Seasonal scenery ends from the rectangular opening in the east and west. Additionally, natural phenomena that change every moment bring changes inside. The guests are freed from daily sensations and are prompted with various light experiences. Here, the human mind approaches the inner world of nothing. And it spreads to the great horizon outside and connects with the world.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Xinzhuang, Fengtai District, Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JAM
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion China
Cite: "Meditation Space for Creation / JAM" 14 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935462/meditation-space-for-creation-jam/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream