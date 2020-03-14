World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. France
  5. 18 Juillet Apartment / Ubalt architectes

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

18 Juillet Apartment / Ubalt architectes

Save this project
18 Juillet Apartment / Ubalt architectes

© Yohann Fontaine © Yohann Fontaine © Yohann Fontaine © Yohann Fontaine + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
París, France
  • Architects: Ubalt architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 62.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yohann Fontaine
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Abvent, Autodesk, Biny bedside, DCW, DuPont, Elgar, Florim, HAY, Neve, Trimble Navigation, sammode, slit
Save this picture!
© Yohann Fontaine
© Yohann Fontaine

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the 8th, the top floor of a building from the 70s, this crossing plateau is swallowed by its context and the double view from which it benefits. A maximum of space is dedicated to the kitchen stay extended by a terrace. A compact dressing core blindly serves bedrooms and shower room.

Save this picture!
© Yohann Fontaine
© Yohann Fontaine

The layout highlights the crossing aspect of the tray: Kitchen, table, a bench are located in the north/south axis while the closing facing the view is covered with mirrors accompanied by an iridescent curtain.

Save this picture!
© Yohann Fontaine
© Yohann Fontaine
Save this picture!
© Yohann Fontaine
© Yohann Fontaine

There is no horizon line in this apartment drowned in pink soil. Walls and floor are linked and confused: by the blades of mirrors, by the choice of full height doors by a bench extruded from the floor thus accentuating a feeling of floating.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Only the long central blue table, a link between the two facades, seems to anchor the apartment on the floor.

Save this picture!
© Yohann Fontaine
© Yohann Fontaine

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: XX District of Paris, 75020 Paris, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ubalt architectes
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors France
Cite: "18 Juillet Apartment / Ubalt architectes" 14 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935426/18-juillet-apartment-ubalt-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream