The Largest Open-Air Venue for Events and Concerts in Europe is Under Construction in Italy

Designed by Iotti + Pavarani Architetti, Tassoni & Partners, Lauro Sacchetti Associati, the RCF Arena, currently under construction, is set to become Europe’s largest events and concerts venue. Located in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, the structure can host up to 100 000 people.

Scheduled for opening on the 12th September 2020, the arena, occupying a 20 hectares site, is located in the Campovolo area, in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Conceived for live open-air musical events, the structure will include a green space for international events, a concert area for national events and a reception area “where light and temporary structures can be erected facilitating the management of the reception of the crowds at both large-scale and smaller events”. With a 5% slope, the project guarantees perfect visibility for the audience and optimum acoustics.

Designed by a team composed of Iotti + Pavarani Architetti, Tassoni&Partners, and Lauro Sacchetti Associati, the construction works have been ongoing since April 2018. Organized around specific requirements, the project puts in place an urban park close to the city, “using the non-operational part of the air-field to carry out new functions and avoiding the concreting over of green areas”.

The design for the Arena Park is intended to make up an organic, unitary and easily recognizable system. It makes available a number of different uses for the open space, offering different opportunities, each with its own positive effect on the social, cultural and economic life of the city and wider territory. -- Iotti + Pavarani Architetti, Tassoni & Partners, Lauro Sacchetti Associati

The sustainable intervention maximizes accessibility and security, thanks to the proximity of both the ordinary and high-speed railway stations. Interfering on a landscape level, the terrain is remodeled in order to create an organic network of pathways. Accesses are unified and spaces are easily recognizable. From the reception area to the event arena, the project represents a discreet landmark with a strong presence.