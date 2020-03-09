World
Moulin Loft / Ubalt architectes

Moulin Loft / Ubalt architectes

Courtesy of Ubalt architectes Courtesy of Ubalt architectes Courtesy of Ubalt architectes Courtesy of Ubalt architectes + 20

Montreuil, France
Text description provided by the architects. Development of a 110 square meters loft in a raw space in Montreuil. The apartment is articulated on two floors revolving around a patio: day part on the ground floor and night upstairs.

This project aims to offer the apartment a functional core, point of attraction echoing the patio for this mono oriented and focused space This core fulfills the roles of staircase, library and living room: functions that intertwine and dissolve. The heavy steel staircase floats on a base which becomes a bench seat and extends to the ground. The library slides around the stairs, becomes a bench and extends upstairs

This green screw will distribute light, spaces and materials throughout the apartment. The use of reflective or polished materials as well as the presence of a mirror multiplies the arrival of light. The transition between the interior and exterior spaces is blurring: the patio invades the entire space on the ground floor.

