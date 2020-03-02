World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Sarpanch House / Neogenesis+Studi0261

Sarpanch House / Neogenesis+Studi0261

Save this project
Sarpanch House / Neogenesis+Studi0261

© The Fishy Project © The Fishy Project © The Fishy Project © The Fishy Project + 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Surat, India
  • Architects: Neogenesis+Studi0261
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 535.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: The Fishy Project
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Domai, Hitachi, Ikea, Jaquar, Kaastha, Maruti Hardware, NATUZZI, PERGO, Rowan decor, Saint -Gobain, Stoneworld, Vardhaman Glass House
  • Architect In Charge: Chinmay Laiwala, Jigar Asarawala, Tarika Asarawala
  • Design Team: Harsh Gonawala, Rohan Khatri, Janki Gonawala
  • Site Manager: Denish Mistry
  • Text Credits: Yashvi Kapadia
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© The Fishy Project
© The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a small village called Talangpore, this iconic and introvert abode is designed keeping in mind the profession of the dweller. Context of the house resemble a very rural set up, sharing a common wall with cow shed, an open ground for pasture on other side and opposite side being old traditional houses. Head of the family being Sarpanch (head) of the village gave a very brief requirement how the structure should stand out from the surrounding as well as privacy of the house should be maintained.

Save this picture!
© The Fishy Project
© The Fishy Project
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
East elevation
East elevation
Save this picture!
© The Fishy Project
© The Fishy Project

The divergence of the massing is created through dead cubes and powder coated wood finished aluminum pipes as screen. This adds to the overall massing without compromising on view and ventilation. These masses which are vivid in nature yet are co-existing ideally, articulate the function of house forming a volumetric elevation.

Save this picture!
© The Fishy Project
© The Fishy Project
Save this picture!
© The Fishy Project
© The Fishy Project

The organization of spaces on ground floor revolves around the central courtyard, creating an indifferent entry on other side of living room for the office space on level above. The elemental tranquil coil like staircase creates a unique humor as one enters though the main gate. The humor of this staircase continues as viewed from living room, in a way that during transition the privacy of the family is unhindered. Contemporary needs and rural context helped to frame the color palette of the house. Earthy tones and exquisite furniture intermingles to create a unique outlook.

Save this picture!
© The Fishy Project
© The Fishy Project

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Neogenesis+Studi0261
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors India
Cite: "Sarpanch House / Neogenesis+Studi0261" 02 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934725/sarpanch-house-neogenesis-plus-studi0261/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream