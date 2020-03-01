World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Maison Perchée / Natalie Dionne Architecture

Maison Perchée / Natalie Dionne Architecture

Save this project
Maison Perchée / Natalie Dionne Architecture

© Raphaël Thibodeau © Raphaël Thibodeau © Raphaël Thibodeau © Raphaël Thibodeau + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
East Bolton, Canada
  • Design Team: Corinne Deleers, Martin Laneuville, Rosemarie Faille-Faubert
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the rolling landscapes of the Eastern Townships, MAISON PERCHÉE was conceived as a dialogue with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Perched on the edge of an escarpment, the modest retreat is set on a small plateau of limited dimensions. Almost straddling the void, it runs along the top of the cliff providing a bird's-eye view of the Long Lake with the Appalachian mountains as a backdrop.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

This vista is apparent from the entrance porch, through a generously glazed passageway that runs right through the building. This large transparent corridor in the center of the chalet allows you to take advantage of the surrounding nature and functions as a buffer to privatize the master suite.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The inclination of the roof provides generous height under the ceiling, allowing for the integration of large picture windows and to arrange a mezzanine dedicated to a bunkroom suite accommodating guests. 

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Simplicity and a limited materials pallet help to emphasize the views. Large openings frame a variety of landscapes including distant mountains with changing colors, mature hemlocks and the small forest vegetation surrounding the chalet and the grassy plain out front. Integrated terraces amalgamate interior and exterior. The largest one, overhanging the precipice, looks towards the lake and Mount Orford. Another, anchored to the rocky ground and nestled in a coniferous forest, provides intimate shelter as it is covered with a balcony where guests are invited to bask in the treetops. The front porch, open to the plateau and the rocky forest beyond, welcomes visitors and residents, revealing architecture through transparency.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

With its oblique silhouette, its simple shape and its refined materiality, MAISON PERCHÉE is ideally suited for family and friends to gather and contemplate the magnificent natural environment in which they find themselves immersed.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Natalie Dionne Architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "Maison Perchée / Natalie Dionne Architecture" 01 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934657/maison-perchee-natalie-dionne-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream