Refurbishment in Architecture

Hernani Cidade Apartment / Arriba

Hernani Cidade Apartment / Arriba

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Arriba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1076.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Rui Cardoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BRUMA, CIN, CLIMAR, Duravit, Sanindusa, Sanitana, Siemens, Sosoares
Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the transformation of a three bedroom apartment, located on the top floor of a building from the 80´s, into a two bedroom apartment.

Planta - Proposta
Planta - Proposta
The building's structure was the starting point of this project which allowed the definition of three different cores: the entrance, the private and the social areas.

This rational approach gets contradicted in the transitions between (and inside) these areas, where the complexity of carpentries, the manipulation of light, scale and materiality have an important role in the overall.

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
