Hernani Cidade Apartment / Arriba

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the transformation of a three bedroom apartment, located on the top floor of a building from the 80´s, into a two bedroom apartment.

The building's structure was the starting point of this project which allowed the definition of three different cores: the entrance, the private and the social areas.

This rational approach gets contradicted in the transitions between (and inside) these areas, where the complexity of carpentries, the manipulation of light, scale and materiality have an important role in the overall.