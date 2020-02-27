World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Germany
  5. Brückenbunker Installation / Ramiro Carro - Lucas Ibarra Arquitectos

Brückenbunker Installation / Ramiro Carro - Lucas Ibarra Arquitectos

Save this project
Brückenbunker Installation / Ramiro Carro - Lucas Ibarra Arquitectos

© Lucas Ibarra © Lucas Ibarra © Pablo Gomez Calvo © Pablo Gomez Calvo + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
Berlin, Germany
  • Lead Architects: Ramiro Carro, Lucas Ibarra
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lucas Ibarra
© Lucas Ibarra

Text description provided by the architects. On a small pedestrian bridge in the Neukölln neighborhood in Berlin, we built this urban micro refuge. We called it Brückenbunker (a.k.a. BB). We are interested in ​​looking for "hidden thicknesses" in the city. Find them and inhabit them. Giving them a new meaning. In this case a void in the structure of an early 20th-century bridge.

Save this picture!
© Lucas Ibarra
© Lucas Ibarra
Save this picture!
© Pablo Gomez Calvo
© Pablo Gomez Calvo

During the summer months, Elsensteg bridge becomes a meeting place. It slows down its rhythm and connects, not just two borders, but also those who choose to hang out there suspended over the Landwehr canal and the small recreational boats. And between those two dynamic worlds, a third one appears floating in time.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

Using recycled wood, the four pieces that define the installation was built in the workshop and then assembled together on site. The intervention was born as a kind of parasitic addition to this living organism that is the city, with the aim of re-conquering it. By making the city we build ourselves. That's why we must do it thinking about what kind of people do we want to be and what kind of social relations do we want to build. Somehow this intervention intends to enforce for the inalienable right that we have as citizens to change and reinvent the city according to our most intimate desires and convictions.

Save this picture!
© Lucas Ibarra
© Lucas Ibarra

Brückenbunker is an exercise in urban communal resistance, an ungoverned space that sneaks into the formal city where radical inclusion, open community, and latent being can be developed.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Gomez Calvo
© Pablo Gomez Calvo

Since we built it we have enjoyed it with friends and we know about acquaintances who also frequent it. But what comfort us the most are the traces of anonymous users who have discovered it and inhabited it, making it their own. It belongs to us for a while, now it belongs to Berlin.

Save this picture!
© Lucas Ibarra
© Lucas Ibarra

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ramiro Carro - Lucas Ibarra Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporary installations Germany
Cite: "Brückenbunker Installation / Ramiro Carro - Lucas Ibarra Arquitectos" 27 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934564/bruckenbunker-installation-ramiro-carro-lucas-ibarra-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream