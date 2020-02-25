World
Green Concept House / YANG DESIGN

Green Concept House / YANG DESIGN

© Fangfang Tian © Jamy Yang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Temporary Installations, Houses
Beijing, China
  • Architects: YANG DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Fangfang Tian, Jamy Yang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Envision
  • Lead Architect: Jamy Yang
  • Curator: Kenya Hara
  • Engineering: TSUCHIYA SADAO
  • Landscape: Kengo Kuma
  • Construction: Beijing Yihao Architecture Decoration Design Engineering Co.,Ltd
  • Collaborator: Envision
  • Client: CHINA HOUSE VISION
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Against the background of National Stadium in Beijing, 10 dwelling houses are established in a community called HOUSE VISION. Curated by Kenya Hara, it invites corporates, architectures and designers to work together to offer such life sized houses that would be manufactured in the future.

© Jamy Yang
© Jamy Yang

Concept house design has been an expressive form of envisioning future human living. These 10 houses are collaborations with companies in the fields of energy, mobile vehicles, logistics, telecommunication, material, data, AI as well as sharing economy, all of which relate closely to house.

© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

How can energy be visible? Digital energy technology company Envision adapts an approach with YANG DESIGN in the Green House, which uses spare household energy to provide water and lights for growing plants.

green house system
green house system

The first visible energy design is anart sculpture called “Dun(Squatting)” , making this energy transformation process from steam to water visible, and exhibited as a minimal landscape with crystal water drops.

© Jamy Yang
© Jamy Yang
Courtesy of YANG DESIGN
Courtesy of YANG DESIGN

The second visible energy design is growing plant at home. Nourished by water and located in every corner, the plants are new media for frequent social communication because family members could monitor the growing status remotely by APP.

When technology such as energy and internet is revolutionizing our life and reducing physical contacts, lonely urban habitats in China crave for reliable relationship, emotional contact and caring more than ever before.

Courtesy of YANG DESIGN
Courtesy of YANG DESIGN
Courtesy of YANG DESIGN
Courtesy of YANG DESIGN

