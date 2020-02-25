Green Concept House / YANG DESIGN

+ 13

Lead Architect: Jamy Yang

Curator: Kenya Hara

Engineering: TSUCHIYA SADAO

Landscape: Kengo Kuma

Construction: Beijing Yihao Architecture Decoration Design Engineering Co.,Ltd

Collaborator: Envision

Client: CHINA HOUSE VISION

Text description provided by the architects. Against the background of National Stadium in Beijing, 10 dwelling houses are established in a community called HOUSE VISION. Curated by Kenya Hara, it invites corporates, architectures and designers to work together to offer such life sized houses that would be manufactured in the future.

Concept house design has been an expressive form of envisioning future human living. These 10 houses are collaborations with companies in the fields of energy, mobile vehicles, logistics, telecommunication, material, data, AI as well as sharing economy, all of which relate closely to house.

How can energy be visible? Digital energy technology company Envision adapts an approach with YANG DESIGN in the Green House, which uses spare household energy to provide water and lights for growing plants.

The first visible energy design is anart sculpture called “Dun(Squatting)” , making this energy transformation process from steam to water visible, and exhibited as a minimal landscape with crystal water drops.

The second visible energy design is growing plant at home. Nourished by water and located in every corner, the plants are new media for frequent social communication because family members could monitor the growing status remotely by APP.

When technology such as energy and internet is revolutionizing our life and reducing physical contacts, lonely urban habitats in China crave for reliable relationship, emotional contact and caring more than ever before.