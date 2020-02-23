World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. “If you Look, Listen and Learn, there is so Much to Play with”: Bjarke Ingels for Time Space Existence

“If you Look, Listen and Learn, there is so Much to Play with”: Bjarke Ingels for Time Space Existence

Save this article
“If you Look, Listen and Learn, there is so Much to Play with”: Bjarke Ingels for Time Space Existence

Copenhagen-based architect Bjarke Ingels is not one to shy away from big ideas. Founder of the aptly named BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), he eschews cohesive style in favor of flexible urban environments — something he believes is vital in a constantly changing world. In a new video produced for the Time Space Existence video series by PLANE -- SITE, Ingels unpacks his approach to design, incorporating humor, surprise and sustainability.

More than simply an architect, Ingels is a place-maker in its broadest sense. Having coined the term ‘hedonistic sustainability’, he blends fun with deeply rooted sustainable principles. “What if sustainability is not a compromise?” he asks in the video. “What if it’s not a sacrifice? What if it’s actually simply the more desirable life choice?” This approach has led to bold, original designs such as the Copenhill Power Plant, topped by an artificial ski slope, and the LEGO House in Copenhagen, made using over 25 million LEGO bricks. 

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
PLANE—SITE
Author

#Tags

News Interviews ArchDaily Interviews
Cite: PLANE—SITE. "“If you Look, Listen and Learn, there is so Much to Play with”: Bjarke Ingels for Time Space Existence " 23 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934170/if-you-look-listen-and-learn-there-is-so-much-to-play-with-bjarke-ingels-for-time-space-existence/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream