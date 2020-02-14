BAT High-Rise Living / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP + Aires Mateus e Associados

+ 20

Landscape: Atelier Roberta

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A monumental rift divides this large building, multiplies perspectives on the urban landscape and creates new ways of high-rise living. Vincent Parreira: «By a subtle game of elements replaced along the public space, the construction emerges according to the views, like a city made of bodies and transparencies. A piece of territory is fi xed from the ground to the sky.»

The building, rises up to 50 meters and is located on the north-west side, along the park entrance, while the lower buildings are built up against the lot 04a, alongside the neighboring base, creating a suburban scale facing the park. The landscaped garden becomes a negative piece to the buildings and a transition landscape between the park and the street. It participated to the distinction of the buildings, which project an image of lightness and fragility. «First and foremost, this garden is an empty place. The project is made to emphasize this emptiness. We chose to add a chromatic difference between these two constructions, in order to characterize the emptiness, which should not only be read as a link between two volumes perpendicular to the park. We underline the distinction with their scale and their urban position.

The building is two-tone. One part is white, monochrome, drawing the building form limits. Its imposing mass helps distinguish the first building from the second, which is black with golden highlights, it preserves the same constructive principles but establishes another relation with the central garden, based on erasure, like an absence. This disparity dialogues and enriches itself with the surrounding vegetation.» (Vincent Parreira)