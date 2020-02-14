Restaurant Maison / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

+ 11

Lead Architects: Yosuke Tsukamoto, Iwona Szczepanska

Design Team: Francisco Roy, Lou Ferry, Kazuya Nakai

Construction: Solution A3

Text description provided by the architects. ATTA has renovated an old wine storage building in 11th arrondissement of Paris into Restaurant Maison. Maison means “home” in French and it is the main theme of the restaurant. The large dining table encourages all the guests to gather around the open kitchen, illuminated by the natural light which pierces through the original glass roof.

“The terracotta” was chosen for a concept of the restaurant. The dramatic interior space is covered with floor-to-ceiling reclaimed terracotta; which has a prominent place in the history of French house interiors. ATTA collected 22,000 pieces of terracotta from Bordeaux, Fontainebleau and the south of France. The hexagonal shapes were all handmade by French craft men & women, using a cooking process, just like the meals and each piece has a unique expression and history. Today, each piece contributes to the uncommon essence of Maison, making it a unique experience not found elsewhere in Paris.

The acclaimed Japanese chef Sota Atsumi, formally of the Clown Bar, who has electrified French gastronomy, invites guests to have a pleasant, and relaxing time at his restaurant just like a home.