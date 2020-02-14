World
Restaurant Maison / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Restaurant Maison / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

© Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura + 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Paris, France
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 298.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Takuji Shimmura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Fagerhult, Maxwell, McNeel, Sen, Time & Style
  • Lead Architects: Yosuke Tsukamoto, Iwona Szczepanska
  • Design Team: Francisco Roy, Lou Ferry, Kazuya Nakai
  • Construction: Solution A3
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Plans
Plans
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. ATTA has renovated an old wine storage building in 11th arrondissement of Paris into Restaurant Maison. Maison means “home” in French and it is the main theme of the restaurant. The large dining table encourages all the guests to gather around the open kitchen, illuminated by the natural light which pierces through the original glass roof.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

“The terracotta” was chosen for a concept of the restaurant. The dramatic interior space is covered with floor-to-ceiling reclaimed terracotta; which has a prominent place in the history of French house interiors. ATTA collected 22,000 pieces of terracotta from Bordeaux, Fontainebleau and the south of France. The hexagonal shapes were all handmade by French craft men & women, using a cooking process, just like the meals and each piece has a unique expression and history. Today, each piece contributes to the uncommon essence of Maison, making it a unique experience not found elsewhere in Paris.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

The acclaimed Japanese chef Sota Atsumi, formally of the Clown Bar, who has electrified French gastronomy, invites guests to have a pleasant, and relaxing time at his restaurant just like a home.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Project location

Address: 11th arrondissement of Paris, 75011 Paris, France

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant France
Cite: "Restaurant Maison / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects" 14 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933714/restaurant-maison-atelier-tsuyoshi-tane-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

