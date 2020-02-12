World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Belgium
  5. Ursulinen Blocks and Courtyards / Label Architecture

Ursulinen Blocks and Courtyards / Label Architecture

Save this project
Ursulinen Blocks and Courtyards / Label Architecture

© Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Mechelen, Belgium
  • Architects: Label Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5018.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Vandemoortel
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The Ursulinensite in the centre of Mechelen, Belgium, is characterised by a mishmash of building types and styles, lacking any clear definition. Made up out of different public buildings intertwined with private dwellings, the building block presents itself as a labyrinthine and hardly legible piece of city fabric.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Plan A2
Plan A2
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

In an attempt to structure the open space of the building block, the project introduces a series of courtyards. In combination with the extreme compactness of the new buildings, we recreate large unbuilt spaces, forming breathing areas in the middle of the dense block.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The transition from the public to the private sphere, from the streets to the classrooms, has a clear hierarchy and becomes tangible in the positioning and permeability of its surrounding architecture.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The new volumes are as much integrated in their volume as they are in their architectural language. We turn the truth upside down. By referring to the industrial archetypes of the past, the buildings play with the memory of the residents. Maybe the school buildings were there first, have been renovated a few times, and the rest of the building block was built around them? 

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mechelen, Belgium

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Label Architecture
Office

Products

Steel Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Belgium
Cite: "Ursulinen Blocks and Courtyards / Label Architecture" 12 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933623/ursulinen-blocks-and-courtyards-label-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream