World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House-N / YRAD

House-N / YRAD

Save this project
House-N / YRAD

© Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano + 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Beppu, Japan
  • Architects: YRAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 141.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Toshiyuki Yano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cera Trading, IOC, Koizumi, LIXIL　, Maristo, NICHIHA, Nagoya Mosaic, Panasonic, Sanwacompany
  • Architect In Charge: Yuuki Tanaka, Ryosuke Enomoto
  • Structural Engineer: Kuroiwa Structural Engineers
  • Construction: Hirano Engineering Works
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a married couple in their 60s who lives in the city center. They decided to move to Beppu City in Oita prefecture after semi-retiring and their children also moving out of the house. They desired to live in a location with a warm climate where they could enjoy hot springs and good food. This is a housing plan for two people who have their individual lifestyles where they live with happy, healthy dogs. The client had requested the following things: “A lifestyle of freedom with the beloved dogs” and “be able to feel nature.”

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Beppu has mountains centering on Mt. Tsurumi that continues to the coast in the northern and southern direction and widely distributed hot springs of Beppu Hatto in the alluvial fan that connects to it. It is called a town of hills because it is an alluvial fan. The planned site is a land abundant in nature, where you can see the sand control park, where River Sakai’s cherry blossoms line up towards the south, with a complete view from Mt. Takasaki to Beppu Bay in the east. The steep hilly road the alluvial fan creates also creates an elevation difference of 1.5m from the edge of the southern road to the edge of the western road on the site.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

The surrounding road with less traffic and the organized walking path of the water park is loved as a place the locals use daily. We aspired for an architecture that would honor the characteristic topography and promote communication between family members, dogs, and the surrounding people. 

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

As to continue with the environment abundant in nature in the south, a large garden with a place dogs could run around was created, and a 1st-floor building volume was installed in the north of the site. The fence has a light shape without a sense of pressure. The 2nd-floor volume is an architecture that looks as though it is a spacious one-story Japanese building by building it towards the east, creating space towards the street.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

A cross-section is set, so it is easy to approach from any location outside. Two entrances, an entrance for the dogs, and an entrance are also created at the corner cut of the road as if the walking path is expanding. The two countertops of the living-dining space, private room, lounge, guest room is in the inside of the building. Various places of belonging, such as the open-air terrace on each floor and a garden was also created, planning for the future. It is as though the building created a diverse relationship between the outside and inside and is close to the elevation difference the topography created. It is my wish that this architecture will bring new discoveries and abundant life for people who live there and be an opportunity for them to connect with the hilly town abundant in nature.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
YRAD
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House-N / YRAD" 13 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933574/house-n-yrad/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream