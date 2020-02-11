World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Lebanon
  5. Arslanian Green Roof Kindergarten / Studio Etienne Bastormagi + Meg Architects

Arslanian Green Roof Kindergarten / Studio Etienne Bastormagi + Meg Architects

Save this project
Arslanian Green Roof Kindergarten / Studio Etienne Bastormagi + Meg Architects

© Wissam Chaaya © Wissam Chaaya © Wissam Chaaya © Wissam Chaaya + 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Beirut, Lebanon
  • Architect In Charge: Etienne Bastormagi, Meg Architects
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

Text description provided by the architects. The Kindergarten is located as part of a local Armenian community’s school campus in the Northern suburbs of Beirut. The campus presents a rare green lung in a residential development that has developed in the area.
The concept: In a city with little green space, the single floor layout of the design of the Kindergarten provides back to the city its entire footprint under the form of a green roof that blends with its surroundings. The green roof as well as the courtyards of the project become the quintessential design element around which the project revolves.

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

The project’s design aims at blurring the boundary of the classrooms with the outdoor green space at a micro scale, and acting as a green lung for the community at a macro scale. The central courtyards are the main drop-off - playground or plantation areas. They provide through the open accessible spaces, outdoor extensions of the project as well as natural sunlight to the different classrooms around it.

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

Access to the project is through the first drop-off courtyard that is characterized by a yellow canopy – the only visual link with the project from the main street – A series of indoor-outdoor spatial experiences guide the different components of the project and created themed outdoor spaces, that are either classroom extensions, or gardens for the playground and dining spaces of the students.

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
Axonometric view
Axonometric view
Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

The kindergarten contains 9 main classrooms in three different volumes each of which caters to a specific age group of students, linked to the support facilities that includes an indoor playground, a canteen, and administration facilities. The building is formed entirely of a single material – concrete – that embraces the different green spaces. The canopies and details of the project are designed as light metal structures, contrasting the buried structure.

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Beirut, Lebanon

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Etienne Bastormagi
Office
Meg Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Lebanon
Cite: "Arslanian Green Roof Kindergarten / Studio Etienne Bastormagi + Meg Architects" 11 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933488/arslanian-green-roof-kindergarten-studio-etienne-bastormagi-plus-meg-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream