Remota Lodge by Germán del Sol Through the Lens of Pablo Casals

Chilean architecture has a strong relation to the unique geography and climate of the country. Germán del Sol is recognized as one of the most prolific Chilean architects working with these demanding conditions, with projects across the country that enhance and rediscover the natural landscape, through architecture that uses natural materials, local techniques, and a profound sense of the place.

Photographer and filmmaker Pablo Casals-Aguirre revisits the Remota Lodge in Patagonia, one of the most celebrated projects by Germán del Sol, in a video that is able to transmit not only the static relationship with nature, but also the experience of inhabiting the landscape from the building.

The wild landscape of the Patagonian plains covers also the roofs of the buildings. The roofs concrete slabs are coated with the same synthetic asphalt membrane and a carpet of wild grasses 2 feet high [...] The ever changing light of Patagonia enters the building through the sequence of vertical cuts of the windowpanes. Then it surrounds big concrete or wooden pillars, and slides along the ceilings wooden trellises that hang well under the concrete slab. - Germán del Sol

About Pablo Casals:

I'm an Architect of UNAB / Campus Creativo - Universidad Andrés Bello, Santiago, Chile (2007) honor graduate. I divide my work into three areasЖ Architecture Photography / Films, Professor and Architecture

I worked with Edward Rojas (2003) in Chiloé Island, in the former URO1.ORG Studio (2005, Santiago) and at Felipe Assadi Architects Office (2007-2010, Santiago), where I participated in a great number of projects, mainly family homes. One of the highlights of my work is the participation in the XVI Chilean Architecture Biennale Pavilion (2008), recognized with international awards.

As an academic, I'm related to architecture schools since 2004, collaborating with other teachers in their studios and teaching my Architecture Photography & Film Workshop at several institutions: Campus Creativo UNAB, Finis Terrae University, San Sebastian University USS, Diego Portales University UDP, Talca University UTAL, where I am working nowadays.

In 2009 I started my own Architecture, Design and Visual Arts Studio, dedicated to developing local and international projects.

My Photo & Audiovisual work, and my contribution to the exhibition White Mountain / 20 years of Contemporary Architecture Chilean registry, are awarded by archiworld.tv at the 5th Budapest Architecture Film Days, for best Landscape Architecture for Punta Pite shortfilm.

I have presented this short film in various exhibitions at different Museums, Art Galleries and Film Festivals, such as GAM in Santiago, the CENTEX in Valparaiso, the Uffizi Museum in Florence Italy, at the IUAV in Venice, at the Aedes Gallery in Berlin Germany, The London Design Festival / Design junction in England, the Budapest Architecture Film Days in Hungary, the Venice Architecture Biennale, Maxxi Museum in Rome, Gorizia (North of Italy) at InvisibleCities Multimedia Festival, Arquitecturas Film Festival in Lisboa, and Architecture Player Public Sessions in Italy.

Recently I was awarded in the Winnipeg's Fifth Annual Architecture + Design Film Festival in Canada. I have participated in the Milan Triennale twice and recently exhibited part of the series Montaña Montana at ORIS House of Architecture in Croatia within the framework of the Monomaterial Reformulation Landscape Manifesto, Festival of Architecture Cinema in Amsterdam, NORMA SPACE in Prague, Festival Design days in Sopron, Hungary, Architektur Film Tage Basel.

The Photo Essay for the Edwards Comercial Building located in Santiago de Chile was recently recognized in the ̈Prix Versailles ̈ UNESCO, Paris. The Festival Arquitectura en Corto invited me to show four of my lastest works in Lisboa.