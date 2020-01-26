World
46 Apartments in Gentilly / Tectône

46 Apartments in Gentilly / Tectône
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

© Pierre L'Excellent © Christophe Demonfaucon

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors, Residential
Gentilly, France
  • Architects: Tectône
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3803.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Pierre L'Excellent, Christophe Demonfaucon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft SE, MC FRANCE, Ondulam, Parquéteur de france, Rairie montrieux, Villeroy et boch
  • Lead Architects: Etienne Chevreul-Demas
  • Design Team: Tectône
  • Clients: Foncière Logement
  • Project Management: Bouygues Immobilier
  • Metalwork: DSD
  • Landscape: Privilege vert
  • Partition Work: Euromib
  • Shutters: ONDULAM
  • Structure: Eurobat
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

Text description provided by the architects. Thought as the continuity of the “chaperon vert” quarter in Gentilly on the outskirts of Paris this housing project brings the right proportion of green and built spaces in a direct dialog with the neighboring buildings. The project prioritizes pedestrian use and sustainable transportations (Bikes, seaways, pedestrians, etc…) in continuity with the “aqueduc de la vanne” pedestrian walkway that goes through the city of Gentilly.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

Both buildings are generously opened toward the collective garden through loggias, terraces and decks. All the facades have the same designing concept excluding any less qualitative “Rear Façade”. The rounded corners offer great fluidity between the four facades, in the end we can say that this building has only one long unrolled façade. 

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The project is composed of 46 apartments ranging from 2 rooms to 5 rooms apartments. For every apartment size several different organizations are proposed to meet the need of every Family. Several 4 room apartments have a bedroom that has its own bathroom and that are directly accessible from the apartment entrance, enabling parent(s) or a teenager or even guest to have an autonomy. The kitchens can either be separated from the living rooms or already are, and have their own access from the entrance, the idea is the be able to use the living room as a bedroom if you are for example a single parents living with a child in a two rooms apartment. 

© Christophe Demonfaucon
© Christophe Demonfaucon
© Christophe Demonfaucon
© Christophe Demonfaucon

100% of the apartments are double oriented, often with opposing orientations. All apartments have a generous exterior space, either a loggia, a deck or a terrace. The living rooms are predominantly positioned in the angles of the building, benefiting of two views, two orientations and an excellent sunning.

Section
Section

The floor landings are conceived as comfortable meeting spaces, every single one of them has natural lightning and a sight on the building’s garden. The staircases are also lit naturally, making their use more comfortable for the first floors inhabitants.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 94250 Gentilly, France

About this office
Tectône
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Buildings Residential France
Cite: "46 Apartments in Gentilly / Tectône" 26 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932523/46-apartments-in-gentilly-tectone/> ISSN 0719-8884

