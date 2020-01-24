7 Winning Unbuilt Projects Submitted by our Readers

Every day we receive hundreds of submission forms from our readers, who want to share their work on our platform. Known for our interest in young talent, we encourage people to communicate their ideas, projects, and views on architecture. In order to share more of our readers’ work, we have rounded up in this first article the winning competition entries from the unbuilt section.

Read on to discover 7 projects that have taken the first position in their contest with the description from the architects.

Barjeel Museum for Modern Arab Art in Sharjah, UAE

AIDIA STUDIO

There are three main drivers in the development of the design. The first and foremost is the art collection of the Barjeel Foundation. The second driver is the climate and atmospheric conditions of Sharjah. Finally, the third key element is the site and the adjacencies; located between a highway, a service station, and a low-density residential complex. The exterior spaces were activated through elements that could contribute to a larger argument for sustainability. Imagining a lattice-frame wooden roof draping over the museum providing shade and diffused light into the courtyards, the project creates an introverted experience. Once inside the visitor discovers a myriad of courtyards and passages with different natures and feel.

Dukuh Atas Transportation Hub, Jakarta

Airmas Asri

Dukuh Atas Transportation Hub is located in an area crossed by five different transportation modes in the heart of the city. The competition aim is to have a transit building for all passengers in the district. The proposal is not only about the transit building; it is about a transit plaza connecting Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Train Station, Kereta Rel Listrik (KRL – Jakarta commuter rail system), Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT)without boundary, where people can walk to any station without intersection with car road. The transit plaza is connecting Ciliwung River in the south, generating activity in urban village surroundings, and green belt in the north of the district.

Zero-2-infinity Observation tower, Zagreb

Rian Architects and Designers

Zero-2-infinity Observation tower is a design proposal that can accommodate more than 100 visitors at a time where each of the visitors can experience 360-degree animating views of the city Zagreb from different elevations while moving on the huge ring-shaped stairs and escalators. Zagreb is a city that witnesses a gradual urban evolution. As per the new development plan, the heart of the city is going to have a new development under the theme of “city within the city”. This reincarnation is symbolized in the design proposal of the Zero-2-infinity. The proposed tower has been designed as a circular viewing arena to allow visitors to capture the multi-levels views while encircling, visualizing the whole city and discovering something new. The deck at the tops at two flying ends of the tower is 4-meter-wide, accommodating nearly 20-30 people.

The Tube House, House Challenge 2019, Dubai

Ahmed M. Aglan & Haridas Narvekar

The winning proposal entitled The Tube House, conceived by Ahmed M. Aglan & Haridas Narvekar, is a self-sustainable, environmental, and practical intervention. Located in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the concept was based on the temporality of the structure, permitting, therefore, the use of wooden and local building materials. The architects generated a design based on one module that “fits all”, made out of 4 units - 2x5 meters each, are divided into 2 bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom, and a pantry.

KÂAT Architects

Winner of the 1st prize, KÂAT Architects will be in charge of creating a center that will “ensure the cyclic continuity of the natural and cultural resources of Iztuzu Beach and its ecosystem which is considered to be one of the rarest natural ecosystems of the world”. With an objective that aims to conceive an eco-friendly hub, the new DEKAMER (Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for the Sea Turtles) facility “will raise awareness, motivate and encourage researchers, volunteers and visitors from all around the world while producing negative carbon footprint”.

Seoul Photographic Art Museum international competition, South Korea

Studio Jadric Architektur and 1990uao

With a sculptural-like design, the project puts in place a monolithic shape museum. A dynamic twist in the structure generates an extension to the existing public realm. In fact, the proposal “enriches the surrounding public space as well as the overall architectural identity of the district”. The conceptual approach based on the symbiosis between photography and architecture highlights a play with light and form. With the social aspect at the core of the concept, the project serves the public through the integration of urban landscapes in the interior and exterior of the building for visitors and the neighboring housing estates.

Competition for the design of a Crematorium in Patras, Greece

Stelios Andrikopoulos, Konstantinos Grivas, and Alexandra Stratou

Much anticipated and highly contested, this novelty in the Greek context, was facing at the same time an opposing church and a growing demand. The government of Patras decided, therefore, to launch a contest for the very first municipal Crematorium of the country, “marking the transition towards more diversified burial customs in contemporary Greek society and setting the architectural standards which support it”. The winning proposal is, in fact, an attempt “to address both the utilitarian and monumental character of the crematorium, and to provide pleasant working conditions for its workers who perform a psychologically strenuous task”.

