Roversi Design Award Seeks Fluidity in the New Industrial Age

​CODE - COmpetitions for DEsigners has launched the “Roversi Design Award”, a competition of ideas aiming to design spaces for people’s life, work and amusement in the industry 4.0 era of fluidity and dematerialization. A cash prize of €10,000 will be awarded to the winners, selected by an international jury panel including Frans van Vuure (UNStudio), Peter Pichler, Nicholas Bewick (AMDL Circle), Livia Tani (Ateliers Jean Nouvel), Marco Costanzi, and Massimo Iosa Ghini, among others.

BRIEF

Fluidity: the fundamental and most inescapable principle of life and contemporary design.

In the digital age, the outcomes and transformations of time are not yet fully decipherable, and the only certainty is that everything changes and evolves at its own pace compared to the past.

Today more than ever, life is about dynamism, change, and searching for consecutive and precarious balance points; architecture as a physical space is no exception.

Workspaces are no longer bound to a physical place. They are contexts of relationship, exchange and discussion. Housing is no longer intended as a life project, but as a consumer good, and it is even better if it can be used over a short amount of time and without constraints. In turn, the spaces of culture take on an ephemeral dimension, as culture is increasingly affected by events, installations and temporary exhibitions.

Industry 4.0 is a term for the fourth industrial revolution, referring to the trend towards smart and autonomous systems fueled by data and machine learning and encompassing applications such as smart cities. What then is the role of architecture in the industry 4.0 era?

It is intended as a piece of software, a device or a reconfigurable application, which can evolve in complex systems and graft on the enormous hardware inherited from the past. That is to say, major pieces of architecture that are no longer sustainable are often redesigned and internally reconfigured to serve as containers of modern fluidity.

Cesare Roversi is one of the most qualified and influential interpreters of such fluidity.

Over the past 70 years, Cesare Roversi has been one of the most well-known brands of artisan Italian furniture. Simple furnishing elements became works of art enriched by shapes and designs that defied time, conceived of by masters of design such as Michele de Lucchi and Tobia Scarpa. The company has been shaping the future for seventy years and continues to wonder what the spaces of the future will look like.

Today, this is a question that Cesare Roversi asks designers, inviting them to imagine life, work and amusement in the 4.0 era of fluidity and dematerialization. What is certain is that quality, excellence and passion for design will play a fundamental role in the life of the future.

JURY

PRIZES

1st PRIZE: €5.000

2nd PRIZE: €2.000

3rd PRIZE: €1.000

4 GOLD MENTIONS: €500 each

10 HONORABLE MENTIONS

30 FINALISTS

CALENDAR

20/01/2020 “early bird” registration – start

16/02/2020 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “early bird” registration – end

17/02/2020 “standard” registration – start

15/03/2020 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “standard” registration – end

18/03/2020 (h 12.00 pm – Midday - GMT) material submission deadline

