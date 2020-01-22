Color in Architecture: 11 Projects that Use the Pantone 2020 Tone

Save this picture! Channel 7 BBTV / Apostrophy's + Airbase Architects. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan

Pantone Color Institute™ has announced the color that would set the trends of 2020: a tone that "inspires calm, confidence and connection" in a process of transition to a new era. The PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue Color, which was described as "timeless and durable," is reminiscent of the sunset sky and "helps focus thoughts."

The color selection process of the year requires careful consideration and an analysis of trends by experts that encompass the entertainment industry and films in production, itinerant art collections and new artists, fashion, all design areas, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles and socio-economic conditions. However, the influences can also come from new technologies, materials, textures, and other aspects that affect color, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.

With this in mind, we have selected some projects published on our platform that use the Classic Blue tone in both, facades and interiors. Read on for the full list.

Save this picture! High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design. Image © Iris22 Productions

Save this picture! Niyang River Visitor Center / Zhaoyang Architects + standardarchitecture. Image © Chen Su

Save this picture! Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo / Juan O'Gorman. Image © dondeestamalinche.blogspot.com

Save this picture! Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán. Image © Usuario de Flickr: piccach

Save this picture! Fair-Haired Dumbbell / FFA Architecture + Interiors. Image © KuDa Photography

Save this picture! HDE 17 / Poggi architecture + MORE Architecture. Image © Arthur Péquin

Save this picture! Cachaça Museum / Jô Vasconcellos. Image © Junia Mortimer

Save this picture! Chesapeake Child Development Center / Elliott + Associates Architects. Image © Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Save this picture! Blue Box / Hofrichter-Ritter Architekten. Image © Karl Heinz Putz