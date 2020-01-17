Dr. Nene’s Residence / Dipen Gada and Associates

+ 30

Design Team: Ishank Patel, Krimmy Patel, Shraddha Patel, Vishal Jani, Prakash Prajapati

Structural Designer: Anil Mistry

Consultants: Chirag Electrical, Rahi Construction (Site Coordinator)

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled amidst a sprawling 75,000 sq. ft. of lush green plot Nene's residence is an architectural delight that looks spectacular with its clean, bold lines defining its glory. The house is linear that runs along the east-west axis with the entrance being at the centre that parts the public and private spaces in two halves. The house is designed such that minimal heat penetrates but at the same time maximum natural light and ventilation floods in all the areas. With no additional floor plate, the house expands on the ground, housing four bedrooms, a lavish living, family area and a courtyard that is Zen through its placement and design. A luxurious swimming pool overlooks the family area that further opens up to a vast garden.

Just as we enter, the house unfolds from behind a huge tree revealing the two stark cuboids with a corten steel facade. The facade is a synthesis of textured plastered walls and voids encompassing corten steel jali that rhymes with the playfulness of the trees encompassing the site. The entrance is centrally located such that it seems to draw us to walk along the path that is guarded by a waterbody on either side making the whole experience Mediterranean.

Just as we are still musing over the sheer scale of the built masses, the magnitude of the entrance creates an impact with the elegant branch-like brass casted handle of the wooden main door. The main door opens up to a Jaisalmer passage that overlooks the courtyard and giving a peek of the enormous living room that is lit with the natural light blushing the rare walls with interesting sciography throughout the day with pergolas via the skylight.

The passage has a fascinating enclosure of perforated bricks that pivot along the metal members fixed on frames that lets in the light at the same time gives a glimpse of the surroundings. A small court is the connecting dot of the three main bedrooms situated at various ends. Each bedroom is designed such that it not only has its own private balcony but also a spacious bathroom with a court. The balcony doubles up as a deck that overlooks in front or rear end and has its own unique character defined by the play of light and vision through the perforated corten steel jali doors. The master bedroom has a fascinating work of terrazzo and brass Pattis with terra cotta colored IPS.

The family area sits on the other side of the entrance that overlooks the magnanimous balcony in front and the swimming pool on the other side. The ochre yellow IPS finish seating created with sides blend seamlessly with the multicolour Kota flooring. The overall colour scheme is kept simple and basic that merges with the rawness of the site and surroundings.