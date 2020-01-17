World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Dr. Nene’s Residence / Dipen Gada and Associates

Dr. Nene’s Residence / Dipen Gada and Associates

Save this project
Dr. Nene’s Residence / Dipen Gada and Associates

© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY © TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY © TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY © TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vadodara, India
  • Design Team: Ishank Patel, Krimmy Patel, Shraddha Patel, Vishal Jani, Prakash Prajapati
  • Structural Designer: Anil Mistry
  • Consultants: Chirag Electrical, Rahi Construction (Site Coordinator)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled amidst a sprawling 75,000 sq. ft. of lush green plot Nene's residence is an architectural delight that looks spectacular with its clean, bold lines defining its glory. The house is linear that runs along the east-west axis with the entrance being at the centre that parts the public and private spaces in two halves. The house is designed such that minimal heat penetrates but at the same time maximum natural light and ventilation floods in all the areas. With no additional floor plate, the house expands on the ground, housing four bedrooms, a lavish living, family area and a courtyard that is Zen through its placement and design. A luxurious swimming pool overlooks the family area that further opens up to a vast garden.

Save this picture!
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY

Just as we enter, the house unfolds from behind a huge tree revealing the two stark cuboids with a corten steel facade. The facade is a synthesis of textured plastered walls and voids encompassing corten steel jali that rhymes with the playfulness of the trees encompassing the site. The entrance is centrally located such that it seems to draw us to walk along the path that is guarded by a waterbody on either side making the whole experience Mediterranean. 

Save this picture!
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY

Just as we are still musing over the sheer scale of the built masses, the magnitude of the entrance creates an impact with the elegant branch-like brass casted handle of the wooden main door. The main door opens up to a Jaisalmer passage that overlooks the courtyard and giving a peek of the enormous living room that is lit with the natural light blushing the rare walls with interesting sciography throughout the day with pergolas via the skylight.  

Save this picture!
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY

The passage has a fascinating enclosure of perforated bricks that pivot along the metal members fixed on frames that lets in the light at the same time gives a glimpse of the surroundings. A small court is the connecting dot of the three main bedrooms situated at various ends. Each bedroom is designed such that it not only has its own private balcony but also a spacious bathroom with a court. The balcony doubles up as a deck that overlooks in front or rear end and has its own unique character defined by the play of light and vision through the perforated corten steel jali doors. The master bedroom has a fascinating work of terrazzo and brass Pattis with terra cotta colored IPS. 

Save this picture!
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY

The family area sits on the other side of the entrance that overlooks the magnanimous balcony in front and the swimming pool on the other side. The ochre yellow IPS finish seating created with sides blend seamlessly with the multicolour Kota flooring. The overall colour scheme is kept simple and basic that merges with the rawness of the site and surroundings. 

Save this picture!
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
© TEJAS SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Dipen Gada and Associates
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Dr. Nene’s Residence / Dipen Gada and Associates" 17 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932074/dr-nenes-residence-dipen-gada-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream