Brighton College / OMA

Brighton College / OMA

© Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Brighton, United Kingdom
  • Architects: OMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7425.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Killian O. Sullivan, Laurian Ghinitoiu, Liz Finlayson/Vervate
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Coba Flooring, Conder Allslade, Creagh Concrete, Designworks Tiles, Elefant Gratings, Fieldform, Forbo, GE Door, Galldris, Hunter Douglas, Linit, Pura Facades, Schuco, Taylor Maxwell, Timco Wood, Togoma
  • Partner In Charge: Ellen van Loon
  • Project Director: Carol Patterson
  • Competition Team : Ellen van Loon, Rem Koolhaas, Carol Patterson, Gabriela Bandeira, Jan Barta, Marlies Boterman, Matthew Davis, Emile Estourgie, Alain Fouraux, Mindaugas Glodenis, Airat Khusnutdinov, Can Liu , Hans Larsson, Nikki Mulder, Edward Nicholson, Betty Ng, Francesca Pagliaro, , Tom Shadbolt, Liheng Zhang, Hongchuan Zhao, Ellen van Loon, Carol Patterson Kees van Casteren, Alain Fouraux, Daniel Gonzales, Leonardos Katsaros, Hans Larsson, Ellen van Loon, Francesco Moncada, Martin Murrenhoff, Betty Ng, Vitor Oliveira, Pawel Panfiluk, Jad Semaan, Timur Shabaev, Jonathan Telkamp
  • Schematic Design: Carol Patterson, Marina Cogliani, Cristina Marin de Juan, Dinka Beglerbegovic
  • Design Development: Carol Patterson, Marina Cogliani, Michalis Hadjistyllis, Mario Rodriguez
  • Construction: Carol Patterson, Isabel da Silva, Marina Cogliani, Tom Pailing, Magdalena Stanescu
  • Services Engineering: Skelley and Couch
  • Structural Engineering: Fluid Engineering
  • Landscape: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich
  • Acoustics: Ramboll
  • Fire Engineering: The Fire Surgery
  • Sustainability: Eight Associates
  • Contractor: McLaren
  • Employers Representative: Gardiner & Theobald
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The School of Science and Sports at Brighton College defies the conventional character of educational buildings – one of endless empty hallways and imposed silence – and instead combines the two departments to create a vibrant building with lively spaces where activities are not necessarily dictated by a school timetable. Observing that processes of learning take place outside as much as inside of the classroom, the design articulates a new idea of educational space bolstering interaction and exchange.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Why isolate the department of Science from the department of Sports? Instead, the two are merged into one linear volume, situated at the edge of the playing field. Primary sporting spaces are on level with the field, and the sports hall opens directly onto it. The Science department, which include classrooms, laboratories and a green house, spans over the sporting spaces like a skeletal bridge. The façades are inspired in part by the regular rhythm of the terraced housing opposite the new building. The rooftop provides a sweeping view of the North Sea.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Stimulating social communications between the students was central in the concept: generous and open break-out space outside of the classrooms create room for informal interaction and private studying. Level shifts, grand staircases and glass visually connect the activities taking place in both departments and trigger unexpected exchanges between different disciplines. Individual components of the building are exposed to each other: an indoor running track on the ground floor is visible from upper levels, classrooms have floor to ceiling windows, even fume hoods in the chemistry classrooms are made transparent – enabling people walking down the hallway to witness ongoing experiments.

© Killian O. Sullivan
© Killian O. Sullivan
© Killian O. Sullivan
© Killian O. Sullivan

OMA was awarded the project after a competition organized in 2013, when Brighton College needed to expand the Science School in terms of number of labs, and wanted a state-of-the-art sporting facility to foster talent and physical wellbeing. In the original competition brief the Sports Center and Science Department were presented as two separate projects. After a revised brief in 2013, and a second competition phase in 2014, planning approval was acquired in 2015 and construction started in 2017. The project was realized with a total construction budget of £36,700,000.

© Killian O. Sullivan
© Killian O. Sullivan
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Established in 1845, Brighton College is a private, co-ed boarding and day school in Brighton, England, and over the years has cemented its reputation as one of Britain's leading schools. The campus is comprised of two areas: a historical quadrangle, composed of Grade II listed buildings designed by Sir Gilbert Scott and Sir Thomas Jackson in the 19th century; and the playing field lined with buildings from the 1970s and 1980s, the site of the new building.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project location

Address: Eastern Rd, Brighton BN2, United Kingdom

OMA
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School United Kingdom
Cite: "Brighton College / OMA" 15 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931957/brighton-college-oma/> ISSN 0719-8884

