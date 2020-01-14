World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Germany
  5. Trumpf Day-Care Center / Barkow Leibinger

Trumpf Day-Care Center / Barkow Leibinger

Save this project
Trumpf Day-Care Center / Barkow Leibinger

© Stefan Müller © Stefan Müller © Stefan Müller © Stefan Müller + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Day Care
Ditzingen, Germany
  • Lead Architects: Regine Leibinger, Frank Barkow
  • Design Team: Tobias Wenz (Associated), Fabian Ziltz (Project Architect), David Eichner, Arne Löper, Marco Ripa di Meana, Ana Skrebic, Robert Tzscheutschler
  • Clients: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Ditzingen
  • Structural Engineering: Breinlinger Ingenieure, Stuttgart
  • General Contractor : Holzius, Prad am Stilfserjoch
  • Hvac: Krebs Ingenieure, Ditzingen
  • Building Physics: GN Bauphysik Ingenieurgesellschaft, Stuttgart
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The machine-tool manufacturer, Trumpf, has completed its first company daycare center in the north-west edge of its Campus in Ditzingen. The one-story building was built using mass-timber elements prefabricated in a South Tyrolean factory and then assembled on site. The daycare center offers a place for 75 children of the employees and is also open to other children from the municipality.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

The building is set back within the industrial context and, thanks to its low height, blends almost seamlessly into the topography. The building is also linked to the architecture of neighboring farms, by way of its flat pitched saddle roof—an open and visible rafter roof construction. Regarding the effects of the weather, the green roof has an overhang on all four sides of the building, and which varies in depth to protect the rooms and terraces from direct sunlight or rain. Generous skylights are also arranged at the side of the ridgeline for natural lighting, ventilation, and smoke extraction.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

The building structure is made from prefabricated, unglued solid wood elements. The base layer consists of two 6 cm thick layers of solid structural timber (fir) and is joined by dovetail connectors. The outer cladding consists of a 2.7 cm thick top layer of white fir, which is used everywhere in the visible area—insulated in between panels with wood fiber. The wood comes from PEFC certified forests and the fabrication is glue-free in nature. The purlin roof is screwed on as well. In this way, the building could potentially be recycled and reused without any problems. Thanks to the collaboration with a regional manufactory in South Tirol, and short delivery distances, the ecological footprint of the building is quite low. Furthermore, Pellet heating ensures environmentally friendly heat production.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

The interior is divided by eight cubes dedicated to group and employee rooms, a cloakroom, and a kitchen. A meandering corridor connects all volumes and widens at three points within the building's perimeter, creating smaller gathering "squares". These three intermediate spaces are available for communal use and have a direct connection to the outside space through their extensive glazing.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

The Trumpf Day-Care Center is also completely handicap accessible and a has high energy standard (KfW 55). 

Save this picture!
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ditzingen, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Barkow Leibinger
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Day Care Germany
Cite: "Trumpf Day-Care Center / Barkow Leibinger" 14 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931837/trumpf-day-care-center-barkow-leibinger/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream