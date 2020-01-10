World
Bar & Pavilion Belém / Ricardo Bak Gordon

Bar & Pavilion Belém / Ricardo Bak Gordon

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Bar, Installations & Structures
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Collaboration: Luís Pedro Pinto, José Pedro Cano, Maria Manuel Barreiros, Walter Perdigão, Nuno Costa, Daniela Cunha
  • Clients: Associação Turismo de Portugal – Visitors and Convention Bureau
  • Consultants: Afaconsult (Fundações, Estruturas e Instalações Hidráulicas, Instalações Elétricas, Telecomunicações, Segurança, Acústica e Térmica)
  • Areas: 170 m2 de construção (+ 70 m2 em cave)
Text description provided by the architects. The Lisbon waterfront is an outstanding environment which is the setting for numerous work and leisure activities. Cultural and tourist attractions bring many visitors to Belém, and they need supporting infrastructures.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
This bar/esplanade is built like a garden house with a skeleton in painted reinforced concrete, under which the areas of activity are set out. 

To avoid a shut-in space with an added terrace, the construction includes a small enclosed area just 60m2 as well as two esplanade areas totalling 100m2.

Glazed elements separating the interior and exterior can be completely removed, thus enabling the various areas to function as one continuous space.

The pavilion’s geometry and the way it was built create an environment that is open to the river as well as an intimate atmosphere under the roof.

Project location

Santa Maria de Belem, Lisbon, Portugal

Ricardo Bak Gordon
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Portugal
Cite: "Bar & Pavilion Belém / Ricardo Bak Gordon" [Bar & Pavilhão Belém / Ricardo Bak Gordon] 10 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931565/bar-and-pavilion-belem-ricardo-bak-gordon/> ISSN 0719-8884

