World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. CAD Files of High Pressure Laminates (HPL) Panels Available for Your Next Project

CAD Files of High Pressure Laminates (HPL) Panels Available for Your Next Project

Save this article
CAD Files of High Pressure Laminates (HPL) Panels Available for Your Next Project

A facade must meet steep requirements as both the first skin that protects a building, its interiors, and its materials, and as the first thing a person sees. In addition to weather resistance and durability, its appearance is extremely vital for any architectural project. Prefabricated facade panels provide a clean, precise, and sophisticated finish to buildings and sport high versatility through different patterns and shapes.

Kfar Saba Primary School / Regavim + architects. Image © Peled Studios 3 Cube Residential Complex / POLYGON. Image © Daniel Annenkov Jade Residence / E/L Studio. Image © Pepper Watkins Muk / Ma hoRe. Image Cortesia de Ma hoRe + 15

Save this picture!
© Hille Architekten
© Hille Architekten

Generally installed upright, the facade panels are slightly separated from the structural walls of the buildings to generate an air chamber, allowing drainage and evaporation and protecting the wall from rain and other threats. Under the outer layer, an insulation material of any desired thickness can be incorporated, reducing efficiency losses and heat gains, and reducing the amount of energy required to heat or cool the building.

Several companies produce panels for these purposes, with materials ranging from fiber cement to zinc. Fundermax produces High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Panels, composed of overlapping paper sheets filled with thermosetting resins, and joined by the simultaneous application of heat and pressure. The cores of these panels are flame-retardant and their surface resistant to light. Thanks to the double hardening resin, they are also extremely weather-resistant. Thus, these panels combine high protection with a variety of textures and finishes, as well as functionality and thermal comfort.

The installation and handling of the parts are simple. However, like most wood-derived materials, these panels can vary in size with changes in humidity. Therefore, it's always essential to leave a separation between the panels, considering this possible dimensional change.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

For a good installation and operation, it is important for decisions to be thought-out and for architects to have access to precise details. We have selected some BIM files and CAD details of HPL panels riveted to aluminum substructures that can help you in this process.

Window Lintel

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

Window Sill

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

Base detail

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

Window Reveal

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

External Corner

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

Parapet

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

Wall Section

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

Vertical Joint

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Fundermax
Cortesia de Fundermax

Download here

Find more CAD details on the Official Fundermax Website.

About this author
Eduardo Souza
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "CAD Files of High Pressure Laminates (HPL) Panels Available for Your Next Project" [Baixe arquivos CAD para o seu projeto: painéis de fachada] 16 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931556/cad-files-of-high-pressure-laminates-hpl-panels-available-for-your-next-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream