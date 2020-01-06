World
Rangoon Restaurant / SAW.EARTH

Rangoon Restaurant / SAW.EARTH

© Dan MacMahon © Germaine Gatewood

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: SAW.EARTH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 630.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Dan MacMahon, Germaine Gatewood
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Prism Planters, Progressive Automations
© Dan MacMahon
© Dan MacMahon

Text description provided by the architects. SAW.EARTH and Outpost Architecture have collaborated on the design of Rangoon restaurant, a kinetic retrofitting of a former bodega in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. With the goal of reducing waste and costs to the lowest possible amounts, the architects retained as many original architectural elements possible. This primarily included retaining the existing kitchen and glass facades.

© Germaine Gatewood
© Germaine Gatewood
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Germaine Gatewood
© Germaine Gatewood

To create a new visual and spatial identity that accurately reflected the culinary influences of the chef, the architects designed two kinetic screens to be retrofitted over the existing facade and kitchen areas. These screens were created out of laser-cut aluminum panels and driven by remote-controlled actuator motors connected in a parallel linkage.

© Germaine Gatewood
© Germaine Gatewood

The patterns for each screen and their physical movement reflect the cuisine created by the chef: traditional Burmese cuisine with Victorian accents. Throughout the day, the screens can be remotely controlled to allow for more or less privacy in the dining areas.

© Germaine Gatewood
© Germaine Gatewood
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Germaine Gatewood
© Germaine Gatewood

The exterior screen also creates a kinetic visual and architectural identity for the restaurant in addition to providing shade and night time security.

© Dan MacMahon
© Dan MacMahon

Project location

Address: Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, NY, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
SAW.EARTH
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant United States
Cite: "Rangoon Restaurant / SAW.EARTH" 06 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931389/rangoon-restaurant-saarth/> ISSN 0719-8884

