Bridge House LA / Dan Brunn Architecture

-
Architects: Dan Brunn Architecture
- Area: 4500.0 ft²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Brandon Shigeta
-
Contractor: MODAA Construction
-
Engineering : Gordon L Polon
-
Landscape: Segal Shuart Landscape Architects
-
Civil Engineering: Obando and Associates
Text description provided by the architects. A visionary architectural exploration born in the heart of Hancock Park, Bridge House LA has officially reached completion after 2 years of construction. Designed by Dan Brunn, AIA, Principal of Dan Brunn Architecture, the one-of-a kind “bridge house” will literally bridge 65’ over a natural stream.
Staying consistent with Brunn’s “less is more” approach to building, the home will occupy 4,500 square feet on a 15,000 square-foot lot.
The project’s commitment to sustainable solutions will serve as a demonstration of innovative systems and forward-thinking processes. The home's design exemplifies Brunn’s signature minimalist aesthetic, evident in
dynamic spatial choreography of light and volume. “The idea is to do something extraordinary with ordinary means”, says Brunn.