Bridge House LA / Dan Brunn Architecture

Bridge House LA / Dan Brunn Architecture
© Brandon Shigeta
Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Contractor: ​MODAA Constructionv
  • Engineering : Gordon L Polon
  • Landscape: Segal Shuart Landscape Architects
  • Civil Engineering: Obando and Associates
More Specs Less Specs
© Brandon Shigeta
Text description provided by the architects. A visionary architectural exploration born in the heart of Hancock Park, Bridge House LA has officially reached completion after 2 years of construction. Designed by Dan Brunn, AIA, Principal of Dan Brunn Architecture, the one-of-a kind “bridge house” will literally bridge 65’ over a natural stream.

© Brandon Shigeta
Staying consistent with Brunn’s ​“less is more​” approach to building, the home will occupy 4,500 square feet on a 15,000 square-foot lot.

© Brandon Shigeta
The project’s commitment to sustainable solutions will serve as a demonstration of innovative systems and forward-thinking processes. The home's design exemplifies Brunn’s signature minimalist aesthetic, evident in

Section
Section
© Brandon Shigeta
dynamic spatial choreography of light and volume. ​“The idea is to do something extraordinary with ordinary means”​, says Brunn.

© Brandon Shigeta
