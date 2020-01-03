World
Fuwen Primary School Reconstruction / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art, Wangwei studio

Fuwen Primary School Reconstruction / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art, Wangwei studio

© Peiwen Zhen © Shuilong Lang © Wei Wang © Wei Wang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools, Renovation
Hangzhou, China
  • Architect In Charge: Wei Wang
  • Design Team: Wei Wang, Zhaopeng Wu, Shijun Wei, Liwei Qian
  • Engineering: Zhejiang jixiang construction group company
  • Landscape: The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art, Wangwei studio
  • Client: Fuwen Township, Chun'an County, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China
© Peiwen Zhen

Text description provided by the architects. China’s rural schools are disappearing with the rapid speed of urbanization process. this primary school is one of these schools. It is one of the"backward schools" in the remote countryside, with outdated facilities and insufficient teachers. The key goal of this project is to make them possible to provide better education and better environment.

© Hongbin Wang
© Shuilong Lang

The original school is like most schools in China, all school buildings are lack of imagination and no connection to the natural environment. The design was inspired by the grey-red pitched roof and rolling hills, which in this school are most familiar with.Ladders, rope bridges, slopes and corridors form a stereo channel looks like a winding road in mountains. It interwoven with bamboo forest, fruit trees, mountain flowers and small pool.

analysis diagram
© Shuilong Lang

The stereo channel connects the various themed cottages of different elevations and children’s scales-classrooms, reading, games, communication exploration and observation into a magical new world of miniature mountain villages. The rebuilt school is more like a kind home where children grow up freely in nature.

© Wei Wang
© Wei Wang
© Shuilong Lang

Although it is located in rural areas, the project does not adopt a local, low-tech"conventional"construction method. it tries to combine efficient economical and environmentally modern prefabricated lightweight structures with appropriate traditional craftsmanship, and expect new types to emerge.

© Wei Wang
© Wei Wang
© Wei Wang

The variety of red,purple series of polycarbonate panels, roof combined with local broken tile mosaic technology, terrazzo flooring, wood plastic board imitates bamboo, and free folding windows and doors combining created a children’s world that they could talk with mountains, skylights, breeze, and stars. As result, together created a healthy, artistic, natural place for living. This is what children, teachers and parents want and what is shortage from most urban and rural schools.

© Shuilong Lang

Project location

Address: Fuwen Township, Chun'an County, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art, Wangwei studio
