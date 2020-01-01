World
Lopez Design Office / DADA & Partners

© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Gurugram, India
  • Client: Mr. Anthony and Zeena Lopez
  • Builder: Mr. Sugan Lal
  • Structural Consultant : P.Arora & Associates
  • Interiors / Furniture: Lopez Design, Gurgaon
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a new studio space for a long established and leading environmental graphics firm meant creating a spatial experience that provided continuity with their work ethic and yet explored new inter-relationships that could foster creative thinking.

© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

The 500 sqm. Urban Plot is programmed as a sustainable live-work setup with the lower two levels as the studio space and the upper two as a residence. The two-level office for a non-hierarchical design studio called for strong integration between the two floors. A central void acts as an interactive heart for the office.

© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

This generous double-height space, adjacent to the eastern light-court, not only provides visual and physical connect but also acts as a social hub. Neutral programming at the lower level of the void ensures multi-faceted use and experience. The built-threshold along the twin sunken courts maximise the inside-outside connect 

© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

The design uses a restrained palette of exposed brick, cast-in-situ concrete panels, and steel cladding. 

© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Project location

Address: Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana 122022, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DADA & Partners
Office

Cite: "Lopez Design Office / DADA & Partners" 01 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931144/lopez-design-office-dada-and-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

