Concrete66 Apartment / Pinchuk Virovtseva Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Our project located in Kyiv, Ukraine. One of the main characteristics of the architectural solution of the building named SkyLine in which the apartment is located - Rounded floor plan and exterior walls. It was a test for our team to create no ordinary space in such an unusual flor plan. This apartment designed for the businesswoman who exactly knows what she wants from her own home - functionality and little cute things.

Our team has given special attention to color combinations, we decide to add soft green and pink colors to sofa and bar chairs to show that even in this concrete walls warmth and tenderness have a place to be. Inspired by the texture of the native concrete column in the center of the apartment, we decided to keep it like it was and add a decorative material that imitates concrete to the ceiling to support it.

"Сoncrete" ceiling hiding all public service connections and electric. We try to use only natural materials like a wood parquet floor, the metallic finish of the kitchen zone, concrete washbasin, Indian marble on the kitchen island top. The global illumination has been resolved by making multiple glass walls which allows the daylight to get in all around the apartment.